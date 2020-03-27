Reed City Mayor tested for COVID-19

REED CITY — Reed City Mayor has been tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms late last week.
Trevor Guiles went down to Grand Rapids on Thursday, March 26 to get tested for COVID-19 after he went into quarantine on Friday.
A few days ago, Guiles was not sure if he would even be tested for the virus as he was not showing severe symptoms and had not had them for very long.
"I was not a priority when I first called," he said. "They have a list of priorities like those who are being hospitalized for their symptoms. They gave me a call the other day saying they had more tests in and were starting to go down that list past their priority patients."
Guiles said he is starting to feel better but still has a fever and chest congestion.
Until Guiles gets his results in the next two to seven days, he said he is still taking precautions as to not spread the virus and hopes that him getting tested will remind others of the importance of staying safe.
"I am hoping that my having symptoms reminds people in our area to take this all a little more seriously," he said.
