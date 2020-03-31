REED CITY — Reed City Mayor Trevor Guiles said his COVID-19 test came back negative.
Guiles said he received his test results on Saturday.
Prior to getting tested, Guiles said he was hot to the touch and had a persistent cough. With the symptoms lingering, Guiles went into self-quarantine on Friday, March 20.
Almost a week after going into quarantine, Guiles was then asked to go down to Grand Rapids to be tested for COVID-19.
Though he tested negative for COVID-19, Guiles is still urging people to take the CDC precautions seriously.
"The self-quarantine was still the right thing to do to make sure others stayed safe," he said. "I urge anyone experiencing symptoms to self-quarantine according to the CDC guidelines."
