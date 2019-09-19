CADILLAC — The two men who pleaded guilty for crimes related to a string of break-ins occurring in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties were sentenced recently.
Daniel Scott Burchett, 26, of Reed City, was sentenced to between 28 months-5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. As part of the sentence agreement, a charge of running a criminal enterprise, tampering with evidence, and a habitual offender sentencing enhancement were all dismissed.
Burchett also was ordered to pay $402 in fines and fees.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Burchett’s sentence in Wexford County will run concurrently to the sentences pending in the other two counties. It will, however, run consecutively with the sentence, which he was serving on parole, according to Elmore. Based on these crimes, Elmore said the Reed City man’s parole was revoked.
“Again, the cases in the three counties were resolved thanks to the professional cooperation of multiple agencies,‘ Elmore said.
Daniel Alex Bell, 24, of McBain, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 108 credited after he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and 365 days in jail with 108 days credited for guilty pleas to three added counts of receiving and concealing stolen property of a value between $1,000 and $20,000. As part of the sentence agreement, a charge of running a criminal enterprise was dismissed.
Bell also was ordered to pay $1,234 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
Between Nov. 17 and Dec. 3, 2018, there were four break-ins into homes and buildings on Hibma Road in Osceola County, according to previous statements made by Elmore in August. A long list of items, including guns, hunting gear, ammunition, knives, electronics, and tools were stolen.
On Dec. 8, Missaukee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Richland Township to a report of a break-in in progress. This led to deputies pursuing a silver Ford Fusion driven by Bell with Burchett as the passenger, according to Elmore.
Bell led the deputies on a high-speed chase from Missaukee County into Wexford County. At one point in the chase, the suspects’ vehicle failed to make a turn and went into a ditch. It, however, kept going and lost parts going down the road, Elmore said. Bell lost control of the car as he attempted to use the M-42 exit ramp off US 131. The vehicle slid off the road, struck a traffic sign, and rolled multiple times. As deputies pulled up, Bell was attempting to crawl from the vehicle and Burchett fled on foot.
Burchett, who was already on parole, was apprehended by Wexford County sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.