REED CITY — Reed City’s Memorial Day procession began promptly at 9 a.m., starting at the Reed City Depot. The group was guided along Upton Avenue by the Reed City Police Department and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department.
Following were the leaders of the procession, Reed City VFW Post No. 2964. Also along for the march were Reed City Boy Scout Troop 74, Reed City Cub Scouts Pack 174, Osceola County Girl Scout Troop 30449, the Reed City High School Marching Band, Reed City Fire Department, Lincoln Township Fire Department, and other community members and groups.
The procession made a stop at the Osceola County Courthouse, where Pastor Michael Hodges of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church said a prayer in front of its veterans memorial stone.
Post No. 2964 gave a 21-gun salute and two members of the RCHS Marching Band played “Taps.” Then the ceremony continued to Woodland Cemetery where Pastor Hodges spoke again, followed by another 21-gun salute and playing of “Taps,” plus a few service songs from the marching band.
One thing Reed City Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Alanna McBee said sets the city’s ceremony apart from others is the support from the community. People filled the sidewalks of Upton Avenue to watch the parade, but a large crowd still followed for the remainder of the ceremony at the cemetery.
McBee said that in years past, candy throwing has not been included in the event to keep it respectful. Tossing candy has also been kept out of the parade as a safety precaution to keep children away from the road.
Although the rule wasn’t followed by everyone, McBee said event planners did their best to let people know ahead of time.
Overall, for McBee’s first year participating in the Memorial Day ceremony, she said it was a success and it highlighted the importance of the community coming together to commemorate those who gave their life in the service.
“I think it’s important to show respect for those fallen troops that are the reason why we’re here in the first place, because they fought for our freedom; they made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “So I think coming together really shows that respect for each fallen soldier, taking the time out of their day to do this.”
