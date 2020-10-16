REED CITY — Reed City Middle School closed Thursday, Oct. 15 after 20 students and six teachers were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
The cohort of students moving from classroom to classroom at the middle school caused the influx of teachers to be placed on quarantine and, without enough substitute teachers to go around so last minute, the district made the decision to close the school for the day.
“We can normally get around two or three subs daily to teach at each building in the district,‘ Reed City Superintendent Michael Sweet said. “(...) Subs have always been an issue but this sudden lack of teachers at one school only made it more difficult at such short notice.‘
The district made the decision to close the school late Wednesday, Oct. 14 after finding out that the cohort of 20 students had come in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Sweet said he could not confirm at this time if the positive case was a student or a teacher. Sweet also did not comment on which grade level was exposed. No other positive cases have come to light at this time.
Currently, the Reed City School District’s back-to-school plan has cohorts of around 20 students moving from classroom to classroom at the middle school level with classrooms being disinfected after each cohort movement.
During the closure, Sweet said all classrooms were disinfected again and administration and middle school staff worked on a plan to reopen the school.
To avoid having so many teachers out at one time in the future, Sweet said he will be looking to change the policy on students moving from classroom to classroom.
“In talking with the health department, they suggested we switch from students moving in cohorts to teachers moving from class to class,‘ he said. “With teachers still having to keep a six-foot distance between themselves and students, it would be a lot easier to track who may have been exposed and potentially lessens the exposure to students.‘
Though the building was closed, Sweet said that did not mean the students were not attending classes.
“Every student has a Chromebook so that means every student can access their classes online,‘ he said. “So the building may be closed but our students are still learning.‘
The district is advising parents to monitor students for any symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing, sore throat, headaches or vomiting.
Reed City plans to open the middle school back up on Friday, Oct. 16 provided it can put together enough staff to cover the 14-day quarantine period.
