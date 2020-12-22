REED CITY — Earlier in the year, the future was uncertain for The Old Rugged Cross Museum in Reed City.
During the late summer, The Old Rugged Cross Historical Society President Nate Bailey said the museum was looking at another four to five months before being forced to close if revenue did not increase. At the time, Bailey had been working with the museum to come up with a plan to market the museum and bring more people.
On Monday, an announcement was made by Bailey that the museum, located at 4918 Howard St. in Reed City, was in the process of securing a new facility. Bailey said, via a press release, McDowell Funeral Home, owned by the John W. McDowell Estate and located at 138 W. Slosson Ave. in downtown Reed City, is a prime location to offer residents, as well as tourists the opportunity to witness the community's history.
John McDowell willed his building to our organization. While the final paperwork has yet to be completed, The Old Rugged Cross Historical Society accepted the gift, according to the press release. The Old Rugged Cross Historical Society, pending all appropriate documentation and recording, plans to make the museum’s new home at this new location, with a target opening date of Saturday, May 1, 2021.
"We wish to honor the life and memory of John W. McDowell by way of curating and displaying his own unique memorial exhibit, highlighting his career and his numerous hobbies and interests," Bailey said in the press release.
The museum was built not far from the home of Rev. George Bennard, who wrote the "Old Rugged Cross" hymn. It was built and dedicated in September 1954 and the museum holds many artifacts from the older day of small-town America in three areas. The first area is divided into six rooms depicting life in the Reed City area before 1990: dining room, kitchen, parlor, bedroom, office with items from Reed City businesses, and a clothing room.
It also houses a 1930s era fire truck. A section of the museum is also dedicated to Bennard, displaying various possessions, as well as some of his music.
The move is going to be a large undertaking and Bailey said in the press release the historical society is seeking as many volunteers and donations as possible to accomplish the goal of moving. If a person is interested in helping, becoming a historical society member and/or making a donation, should contact Bailey by text message at (231) 250-1765.
