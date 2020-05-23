Reed City native reenlists in US Navy

REED CITY — Looking for a reason to travel and serve his country, one Reed City High School graduate signed up for the U.S. Navy after graduation in 2015.
After five years of serving in the U.S. Navy, Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Borst reenlisted in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony held on board USS James E. Williams, a guided-missile destroyer, currently deployed in the Persian Gulf. The decision came after Borst decided he wanted to further his education.
"I re-enlisted so that I can apply for online schooling to further my education while still being able to make a living and serve my country," Borst said.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Borst is most proud of completing his Enlisted Surface Warfare Qualification. The ESWS program is designed to teach sailors the minimum basics of every department on a ship.
Borst currently serves as a gas turbine systems electrical technician responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of all gas turbine engines.
"My job is the reason the ship operates on a day-to-day basis and I enjoy being able to get hands-on with various types of equipment in the engineering department," Borst said.
Fulfilling his want to serve his country, Borst has also been able to travel to over 11 different countries including Spain, Portugal, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Germany.
"(...) I wouldn’t say I have a bucket list of places," he said. "I just enjoy being able to see new places anywhere."
In being a part of the Navy for half a decade, Borst said he has learned to appreciate the smaller things in life and has grown to miss the small town living of Reed City.
"Enjoy the little things in life because sometimes that’s all you need to turn a bad day into a good day," Borst said. "(I miss) family and the small town. Norfolk Virginia is the James E. Williams homeport and the population is exponentially greater than Reed City."
