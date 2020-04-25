REED CITY — To help celebrate the class of 2020, two Reed CIty parents are planning a special surprise for Reed City High School graduates.
Hearing that their daughter's graduation was being placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Stay Home order closing school across the state, Jim and Ralynn Sims started coming up with ways to have something sooner rather than later to celebrate the senior class.
"They are a great group of kids, they really are," Ralynn said. "They have always been so accepting of Autumn and taken her in and included her. They deserve to have something special to celebrate them."
And what started as a banner to celebrate Autumn has turned into posters for the entire senior class along Chestnut in Reed City on May 14 and a parade on May 15 with the Reed City Fire Department, Reed City Police and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
"We wanted it to be a surprise but it has turned into something so much larger than we anticipated," Ralynn said. "(...) So far we have gotten a lot of support from community officials. We will be making an official announcement hopefully over the weekend to get the other parents and community members involved."
The parade will line up on the north end of Chestnut at 4:30 p.m. on May 15 and start heading down Chestnut at 5 p.m.
But Reed City will not be the only school getting a parade thanks to the Sims family. The parade will head down Old 131 through Big Rapids and Morley, as well.
"We are still working out to make sure we have support from the local authorities in those areas, but we are planning on going all the way through Reed City, Big Rapids and then Morley," Ralynn said.
With such a big production, Jim said anyone and everyone is more than welcome to join the parade in their own vehicles.
"The more the marrier," he said.
