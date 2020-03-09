Reed City planning commission decides against deer cull

REED CITY — Deer are in Reed City, but not causing enough problems to warrant a cull.
Reed City Planning Commissioner Russ Nehmer brought the idea of a deer cull to the planning commission in January after his property was received damage from deer. Big Rapids’ plan to thin out its deer population was also a factor in the idea.
Reducing the deer herd in Reed City was a topic of the planning commission’s February meeting, but the commission decided against a cull.
“We just did not have the community support to lower the deer population,‘ said Reed City City Manager Ron Howell. “(Deer) can cause damage but they are a part of living in a rural community.‘
In January, Big Rapids decided to hire USDA Wildlife Services to perform a deer herd cull.
While Michigan Department of Natural Resources Biologist Vern Richardson did not know what the population looked like directly within the city, he said there is a chance of a similar deer capacity in both Reed City and Big Rapids.
If a municipality decides to reduce the deer population, reducing the herd is not difficult, Richardson said. The difficulty comes when trying to determine what the deer population should be.
“You have to consider where the deer are, where are the issues popping up and how bad are they and where you want the deer to be,‘ he said.
Community support is one of many factors Richardson said contributes to how a deer population is managed.
“Trying to manage deer numbers gets interesting,‘ he said. “It is all dependent on how many deer people think should be there. The trick is for every person who doesn’t want deer ... there is a person who likes seeing the deer.‘
After contacting Big Rapids officials, Howell said he believed that it may be a better recommendation to not cull the deer population.
“Are there deer in the city? Yes, that is a fact,‘ he said. “But in speaking with Big Rapids and hearing the community support they were receiving and the lack of support we had, I thought it would be a better recommendation to not cull the deer population.‘
