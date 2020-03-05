REED CITY — According to a preliminary plan, Ebels could be making some changes to the plans of using the former Vic’s grocery store location in Reed City.
A preliminary plan was shared by Reed City City Manager Ron Howell at the Reed City Planning Commission meeting that included the knocking down of Vic’s to reconfigure the location of a new Ebels building.
“I sat down with their architect and I said I need to have something basic to go over this and what you see is that everything gets demolished,‘ Howell said.
The new store will attach to the end of the strip mall that currently exists and go all the way to the end of the north end of the lot.
“With going into a new building rather than a pre-existing one, there is the benefit of designing it how we would like it to be,‘ Ebels said.
If a new building is constructed it would be 17,248 square feet, with 12,188 square feet of sales floor and 5,060 square feet of storage space at the back of the building, according to the preliminary plans. This is between 4,000 and 5,000 square feet more than what the Vic’s building has to offer, Ebels Co-owner Bob Ebels said.
Before a new building were to be constructed Ebels needs a zoning variance to allow for the building to butt up against the existing residential lots behind the strip mall.
A variance was given to the strip mall in 2003, Howell said, to allow for them to go back an extra 16 feet.
The planning commission and Ebels are looking to set up a special meeting later this month to make a decision on whether or not to pursue granting Ebels the zoning variance.
But Ebels said this preliminary plan presented by Howell is not set in stone and that Ebels could still go the route of using the current Vic’s building.
“We are still trying to determine what is the best way to move forward,‘ he said. “There are the factors of cost, which we are still mulling over, and time. It’s all part of the current conversation. (...) A new building could take more time but I have seen companies pop up buildings in no time at all.‘
If the decision does go in the way of keeping the Vic’s building, Ebels said the existing building will still need to be gutted.
“We are talking about having to go down to just the brick and mortar,‘ he said. “The Vic’s building needs a lot of work. It won’t just be us coming in and putting up new shelves and opening up.‘
With things still in the works, Ebels said more is to be decided by the end of March.
“We are working really hard to get into Reed City and we want to do it right,‘ he said. “Throughout this whole process, we want to be as open and transparent as possible. Right now, all I can add is for people to stay tuned.‘
