Reed City police asking for public's help identifying 'person of interest'

REED CITY — The Reed City Police Department is looking for the public's help identifying an individual who may have been involved with an incident at a business on Dec. 29.
On Monday, Reed City Sgt. Brian Koschmider said the department is looking for help identifying a person who is alleged to have been involved with a Dec. 29 incident at the Village Laundry in Reed City. The subject in the photos is a person of interest for breaking into a coin-operated machine, according to police. Koschmider said no other information would be released at this time.
Anyone with information should call the Reed City Police Department at (231) 832-3743.
