Reed City police asking for public's help identifying 'person of interest'

 The Reed City Police Department is looking for the public's help identifying an individual who may have been involved with an incident at a business on Dec. 29.

 Courtesy of the Reed City Police Department

On Monday, Reed City Sgt. Brian Koschmider said the department is looking for help identifying a person who is alleged to have been involved with a Dec. 29 incident at the Village Laundry in Reed City. The subject in the photos is a person of interest for breaking into a coin-operated machine, according to police. Koschmider said no other information would be released at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Reed City Police Department at (231) 832-3743.

