Monday, Dec. 14
Officers were requested to perform a well-being check on a tenant who was not responding to any phone calls from his landlord. The landlord reported the tenant had recently been diagnosed with an illness and was concerned for his welfare. The responding officer found the man to be very ill. RC Rescue responded and transported the man to the Reed City Spectrum Health for treatment.
Officers were dispatched to a retail fraud complaint. The officer responded and spoke with the business owner and the juvenile who had taken the merchandise a few days before. The juvenile had told his grandmother what he had done, she then took him back to the store to speak with the business owner. The matter has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorneys officer to review.
Officers received a complaint regarding repeated calls regarding the iCloud and an apple account. The woman reported she did not know what those were and did not have a smartphone or a computer. The officer advised her to contact her phone provider and see if they could assist her with blocking those calls from her landline.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Officers were dispatched to an unwanted male who had been hanging around for hours at a business. Transportation to the homeless shelter was arranged.
Officers were requested to stand by as a 24-year-old female retrieved her belongings from her prior residence. The woman collected her items that had been placed outside for her. Her attempt to locate her laptop inside was not successful. The Officer explained she could that the matter up in small claims court.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Officers were dispatched to assist an elderly female who had fallen and was unable to get up to unlock her door. EMS arrived and helped the woman to her feet. She reported she was not injured and felt perfectly fine. Officers cleared.
Thursday, Dec. 17
The liaison officer is currently working on several truancy cases. If you have questions as to whether your child is compliant with the online learning contact the school to verify.
Friday, De. 18
Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic in progress. The matter was unfounded.
