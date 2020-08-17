Sunday, Aug. 2
• Officers issued a verbal warning to a 44-year-old male, informing him of the city’s ordinance regarding walking the streets drinking alcohol or transporting an open container of alcohol. The man stated he was unaware of the ordinance and was compliant with the officer.
Monday, Aug. 3
• Officers received a report of a larceny from a coin-operated machine. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to the location of a reported runaway juvenile after a family argument. The juvenile was returned to the mother and the officer advised the two avoid each other for the evening so things would calm down.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
• Officers received a report of malicious destruction of property. The complainant’s vehicle appeared to have been purposely damaged with a sharp object. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers received a report of a suspicious situation, regarding the strange behavior of a male subject. The officer advised the complainant to contact police next time the man is seen acting odd and that a no-trespass order could be served if there are further problems.
• Reed City Police Chief assisted an Osceola Co. Sheriff Deputy on a complaint of unlawful entry.
Thursday, Aug. 6
• Officers were dispatched to a car/deer personal damage property accident. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Aug. 7
• Officers received a complaint regarding the safety of children while in the custody of the other parent who lives in a different county. The officers submitted a report of concerns to CPS to review.
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a possible loud party. Upon arrival, nothing was found to be unlawful.
• While out on patrol, officers observed a suspicious situation at a home where there had recently been a request for additional patrol. The officer found the landlord was there working on the home while the tenant was away.
Saturday, Aug. 8
• Officers observed a vehicle parked in the city street without a front passenger tire. The owner of the vehicle was served a vehicle abatement notice to have the vehicle repaired within a 72-hour time period.
