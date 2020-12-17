Sunday, November 29
Officers received a report of credit card fraud. The victim stated she had an idea of who used her account information. She added that the credit card company requested a police report be filed. The matter is under investigation.
RC Police Officer observed a trash violation, upon speaking with the homeowner regarding the city ordinance the Officer found the man had recently purchased the home and was cleaning it out. The homeowner added that he found an old sawed-off shotgun. Due to the amount of dirt and corrosion, he was unable to determine if it was loaded. The Officer took the shotgun to the department and determined it was not loaded.
Monday, November 30
Officers received a trespassing complaint, from the management of a manufacturing business. The 67-year-old male was located and served No Trespass Orders.
Officers received a call regarding concern for the safety of a small child, who was occasionally seen entering an abandoned residence. Officers spoke with the child and her parents, who were unaware of the situation. The girl promised she would no longer be entering the residence.
Officers received a report regarding road rage. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were requested to perform a well-being check on a teenage juvenile who was reported to be making suicidal comments. The Officer spoke with the juvenile and parents, finding the juvenile was not suicidal. The matter was unfounded.
Officers were dispatched regarding an ongoing conflict between two parolees. A 35-year-old male was arrested for violating his parole.
Tuesday, December 01
Officers were dispatched to perform a well-being check on two children. The caller believed the adults in the residence were doing drugs in the presence of the children. The Officer found the children to be fine and the adults did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol
Officers received a complaint regarding slashed tires. It is believed to be in connection with a family dispute. The matter is under investigation.
Officers received a report of a vehicle spray painted with graffiti and a slashed tire. The matter is under investigation, although it is suspected that the damage is related to an on-going family dispute.
Officers received a report of a vehicle with broken taillight lenses. The matter is under investigation, although it is suspected that the damage is related to an on-going family dispute.
The RCPD received a child abuse complaint through CPS. The matter is under investigation.
Wednesday, December 02
Officers were dispatched to perform a wellbeing check on a family whose children had not been attending their ZOOM classes, nor answering the school phone calls. The responding officer found the children to be fine. He spoke with their mother who stated she would contact the school and see what resources were available to help with her struggles in keeping up with her children’s education via the ZOOM classes.
Friday, December 04
Officers responded to a 2-car personal property damage accident in an apartment complex parking lot. Minimal damage and no injuries were reported.
While conducting a check on wellbeing, the officer received information regarding the use of marijuana taking place on a federally subsidized housing complex. Contact was made with the suspect who reported he was unaware that it wasn’t allowed and stated he would stop.
Officers were dispatched to assist with a disorderly and out of control juvenile male subject. While in route Officers were notified the juvenile had left the scene on foot. The boy was located and after discussing the problem with the Officer, agreed to go home and work things out with this mother.
Officers arrested a 35-year-old male on an outstanding warrant for Armed Robbery. The matter stems from a conflict between roommates on parole. The man was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
Saturday, December 05
Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Deputy with an intoxicated female who was reported to be suicidal. The woman was taken to the Reed City Spectrum Health emergency room for a mental evaluation.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding an unwanted and unknown female pounding on a door. The woman claimed she was trying to find a family member's apartment and apparently had the wrong one. The woman reported she had no place to go for the night. The Officer gave her information on where she could stay for the night and where to go in the morning to get a ride out of town.
