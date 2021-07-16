Sunday, July 4
• Officers were requested to assist an Osceola County Sherriff’s deputy at the hospital. The Deputy was there to make an OUIL arrest and the driver was expected to be uncooperative. The arrest was made without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to check on a Camper/Motorhome on U.S. 10 near North Chestnut. A passerby, who did not stop, called and reported a man waving down traffic by it. Upon the officers' arrival, no one was there.
• A local business informed the Reed City Police Department that they found a dog on their property. They reported the dog appeared to be old and had a collar with shot tags but no ID tags. The person that found the dog stated that she would be keeping the dog with her and had left a message with Animal Control.
Monday, July 5
• Officers received a request from a woman in Florida to perform a well-being check on her grandmother. The woman stated she had been trying to get a hold of her by phone for two days with no answer. The officer made contact with the grandmother, who was fine and advised she should contact her granddaughter.
• Officers were dispatched to an apartment regarding a woman who called in stating she could not locate her granddaughter. Dispatched advised her to continue to look as officers were en route. Upon the officers' arrival, the child had been found hiding and still inside the apartment.
• Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident. The vehicle had run off the road through a cattle fence. The driver made contact with the landowner as he was trapped inside the fence. Upon learning the police were called, the driver drove the vehicle through another section of fence intending to leave. A few hundred feet later the vehicle became disabled from the damage and the driver left the scene. A warrant has been requested for leaving the scene of the accident and intentionally damaging the fence when leaving.
Tuesday, July 6
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff's Department in locating two juveniles who had run away from a youth facility. The male was taken into custody and the female was located moments later hiding in a vehicle at a vacant house.
• Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff's Department with a female who was upset and possibly suicidal. The woman agreed to be transported for a mental evaluation.
Wednesday, July 7
• Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up at the MSP Post emergency phone in Reed City. The responding officer found no one around, and neighbors said they did not see anyone.
• Officers were dispatched to perform a well-being check on a man who had just lost his wife. The officer arrived to the residence and found no one home. The next-door neighbor told the officer that the man in question would be at work at that time and agreed to check in on him when he returns.
• Officers received a complaint regarding slashed tires. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a threats-and-harassment complaint. A man had been cut off from his trust fund due to his behavior and was angry. Due to the nature of the threats and harassment, the matter has been turned over to the Prosecutor.
• Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle property damage accident regarding a vehicle in the ditch on US 131. The vehicle lost control when it hydroplaned in the rain. The driver and two passengers reported they were uninjured.
Thursday, July 8
• Officers were requested to assist with an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease. The man had walked away from the facility he was staying at and refusing to return. Contact was made with the elderly man’s son who arrived on scene and took his father with him.
• When officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant for probation violation. The man made eye contact through the window then turned and walked away into a different room. The officer obtained a search warrant and entered the house to arrest the man. The 61-year-old man was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a dog running loose. The owner was issued a citation for the dog running at large.
• Officers were dispatched to perform a well-being check on a female due to a male on probation whose tether was showing at her location where he was prohibited to be. It was determined he was given permission during a hearing earlier in the day to visit the location.
Friday, July 9
• Officers were requested to assist in lifting an intoxicated man who had fallen in his garage and getting him back into his house. Due to his level of intoxication, he agreed to be transported by an ambulance to the hospital for treatment.
• Officers were dispatched after a man had paid with a counterfeit bill. He stated he had found it on the sidewalk earlier in the day and believed it to be real. He paid his bill with real money. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers located a man in the park after it had closed. He was given a verbal warning and departed.
Saturday, July 10
• Officers served an abatement notice regarding accumulated refuse at a residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.