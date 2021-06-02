Notice: Please take notice no reputable company will contact you and ask you to pay shipping fees or taxes using gift cards or bank transfers, for prizes or money you have won. Do not give out your information over the phone or access to your computer.
Sunday, May 16
• Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle Personal Injury Accident at the corner of Church Street and South Chestnut. One of the vehicles was towed away as the 45-year-old female driver was transported to the hospital by EMS. The other driver a 34-year-old female was found to be at fault and issued a citation for disregarding a red light. She reported she did not need medical attention.
Monday, May 17
• Officers received a report of malicious destruction inside the restrooms of the Depot. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a man in a parked vehicle who appeared to be abusing a child. The responding officer found and spoke with the man in the vehicle who denied harming the child. The child did not show any obvious signs of physical injury. The grandmother, also on scene, was also found to hold a warrant. The 42-year-old female was placed under arrest and turned over to the Big Rapids Police Department without incident. A warrant requested was submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office regarding child abuse. The officer also submitted a referral report to CPS.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious situation. The complainant reported a vehicle he believed to be following him and his sibling for the past two weeks. The matter was unfounded at this time and he was advised to call the department if the situation should arise again.
• Officers responded to an apartment parking lot regarding a verbal dispute. The female told the officer the two of them were arguing as her vehicle broke down and she was unable to leave. Both stated the argument was not physical. The female made contact with a family member to arrive and pick her up. Indecently the officer had been requested earlier that day from a neighboring county to serve summons papers on both parties. Both parties signed and accepted the papers without incident.
Tuesday, May 18
• Officers were requested to perform a well-being check on an individual. The caller was informed of a bond condition regarding no contact with this individual and another family member and was concerned for their safety. Upon investigation, the officer found them to be out of the area and passed the information onto the local police in that area.
Wednesday, May 19
• Offices were dispatch to a BOL for a vehicle seen traveling north on the White Pine Trail. The responding officer located the vehicle and found he was working for utilities and checking power lines.
Thursday, May 20
• Officers were dispatched for an out-of-control juvenile. Upon the officer's arrival, the juvenile had calmed down and was cooperative, while he waited for his mother to pick him up.
• The RCPD was advised of a runaway complaint of a 17-year-old female. Officers received word that the girl was found returned home.
• Officers were dispatched to respond to a report regarding an intoxicated and unconscious male. The man was found to be in violation of his parole and reported to his parole agent for further action on the matter. The man was advised to stop drinking.
• Officers received a report of a neighbor getting into the complainant’s mailbox. He reported nothing was taken out but wanted to make a report of it as he has had missing mail in the past.
Friday, May 21
• While performing foot patrol on downtown businesses, the officer found the back door of a business to be unlocked. Contact was made with the key holder who arrived. The building was searched and secured.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a group of about 15 bikers outside the callers his house, making threats. Upon the officers' arrival, no bikers were to be found. The officers were dispatched once again regarding a report of someone trying to enter the residence. The matter was unfounded. Upon speaking to another person within the residence, it was believed the individual was having hallucinations. The man agreed to be transported for a mental evaluation.
• Officers received a request from a parole officer to make contact with a parolee and have him take a PBT. The man was located and cooperative. The results were reported back the parole agent.
• Officers were dispatched to a local gas station regarding a disorderly male, who was reported to be yelling, swearing and threatening to fight everyone in the store. The 40-year-old male was advised that a report regarding his behavior at the gas station would be submitted to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and if he returned and caused more problems he would be arrested.
• Officers received a report of a scam using Facebook messenger to con people into believing they would be getting a large amount of money as long as they pay the taxes first by purchasing Apple gift cards.
Saturday, May 22
• Officers have been out enforcing grass abatements for those yards in violation of the City of Reed City’s ordinance on grass, weeds and shrubs. Please be aware the City grass ordinance has had some revisions. Please go online at www.reedcity.org and view the changes.
Sunday, May 23
• Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Chestnut Street and Osceola Avenue regarding severe flooding and a possible broken water main. The responding officer found the roadway to be a traffic hazard, made contact with the DPW, who determined the storm drain was overflowing with rainwater. The officer assisted the DPW with shutting down other streets in town that were a hazard due to flooding.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic in progress. The responding officer spoke with the two individuals who stated they had just been in an argument, but everything was fine at that time. Both parties reported the argument was not physical.
Monday, May 24
• Officers spoke with a woman who needed to file a fraud complaint. She reported she had been scammed by a man she met on an internet dating site. She stated she believed he was an FBI agent and in order to go see him, she needed to have a background check and provided her personal information for that purpose. He began requesting gift cards and when he sent her a check for a large amount to be deposited into her bank account the bank notified her and froze her bank accounts. A report was taken and she was advised on further steps to take.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation regarding an unknown person, seen on video surveillance, entering the complainant’s home, when no one was home. The female in question was reported to have left prior to the officer's arrival. The officer was informed a short time later that the person had been identified as a client who had gone to the wrong address.
• School content safety filters detected an internet conversation between two students who were talking about possible drug and alcohol use. The time and location could not be established. Both parents were notified of their child's intentions and were advised to take the necessary parental actions.
• Community Mental Health requested an officer be dispatched to perform a Well-Being Check on a man. He stated he was going to the hospital for treatment but never showed. He was located and stated he had some personal matters to take care of but was then going for treatment.
Tuesday, May 25
• Officers assisted a driver whose vehicle had shut down on the roadway. The driver explained he had no idea why his vehicle just shut off and would not restart; he added that a wrecker was on its way. Once the vehicle was safely off the roadway, the officer cleared.
• Officers were requested to assist Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy regarding a disorderly and suicidal male. The deputy spoke with an individual who had calmed down and expressed he was not suicidal, just very angry.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a breaking and entering at an apartment complex. Charges of malicious destruction of property will be requested on a 24-year-old female and she was served with no-trespass orders. The matter has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.
Wednesday, May 26
• Officers received a report of a juvenile who was possibly under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. The officer spoke with the juvenile and did not find any evidence indicative of alcohol or drug consumption.
• Officers were dispatched to a fistfight between two juveniles. The matter is under investigation and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review.
• Officers received a report of a PPO violation. The complainant reported her ex-husband had once again found out her new phone number and called her to let her know. Although the woman believes he is in another state, she wanted a report made regarding the violation.
• Officers were dispatched to N. State Street in regards to three dogs at large. All three dogs were put back in their fenced-in yard and contact will be made with the owner.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation. The caller reported two juvenile boys looking under cars in the parking lot. The responding officer searched the area and did not find the two boys. The matter was unfounded and non-criminal.
Thursday, May 27
• Officers were notified of a man who had been ordered by the court to be transported to a hospital in Grand Rapids for a mental examination. The officer transported the man without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated woman who was upset and throwing things. The responding officer spoke with the woman who stated she was fine. She did not appear to be intoxicated or upset. Finding no damage inside or injuries on either party, found the matter to be civil.
Friday, May 28
• Officers were notified of a suspicious situation and request a well-being check. The officer spoke with the woman and her child as requested and found both to be in good spirits. They both reported they were fine and were out of town visiting friends.
• Officers received a report of bullying. The officer passed the information on to the school so the necessary precautions could be made to limit contact between the two juveniles. Both parents have been advised of the situation and agreed to take the necessary parental action.
Saturday, May 29
• Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle personal injury accident, where the vehicle was in the ditch and the female driver was possibly injured. Once the 45-year-old female was released from the hospital, she was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired High Blood Alcohol Content. She was transported to the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• An officer responded to a complaint regarding a report of a woman who arrived at the complainant’s residence throwing men’s clothes all over the lawn while making accusations of an affair. The complainant request to have the 50-year-old female served a no-trespass order. The officer located the woman in question and served the no-trespass papers without incident.
• Officers were dispatched regarding a parking complaint. The responding officer assisted the stranded motorhome owner with the problem, solving his situation of no insurance on his motor home and therefore not being able to operate the vehicle on the road.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a report of a man falling down a flight of stairs head first landing on his face. The caller believed that man had been pushed. Officers arrived to find a 48-year-old male who was highly intoxicated bleeding from his forehead and face. The man reported he had fallen down the stairs and that no one had pushed him. The officer found no evidence to indicate the man had been pushed.
