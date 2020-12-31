Sunday, December 20
Officers received a harassment complaint; the complainant stated the family had already blocked the caller from their phones and social media, yet the person was now contacting extended family members. They made contact with the other party involved and issued a warning to stop the contact.
Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault. The responding officer found the victim bleeding from the forehead. The Officer was told by another individual that the man threw a mug at the woman. The woman stated she did not remember what happened. She was transported by EMS to the Reed City Spectrum Health ER for treatment.
Tuesday, December 22
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Upton Avenue and Park Street regarding a two-car traffic accident. No injuries were reported, with both vehicles involved having minor damage. The Officer issued a citation to the driver for failure to yield at a signed intersection.
Officers received a “Be on the lookout‘ for a male who had been involved in a homicide downstate and was believed to be traveling through the area. Officers monitored his expected route of travel but he did not come through the area.
Wednesday, December 23
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding an upset teenage male, who was claiming his mother kicked him out of their apartment. The officer made contact with the boy’s father, who took him to his house, while the two calmed down. A report was submitted to CPS for future reference.
Officers arrested a 23 and a 29-year-old female on outstanding warrants for Second Degree Home Invasion. This stems from an incident in October, both were lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
Officers received a report of a vehicle stuck on a pile of cement at the City Garage. Officers arrived on scene and found the 25-year-old female had just purchased the vehicle and wanted to take pictures of it up on the pile of cement when it got stuck. The woman admitted she had not yet put insurance on the vehicle. The officer advised that she was trespassing and she could not be driving the vehicle without insurance. She is issued a citation for No Insurance and a warning for trespassing. The vehicle was towed to her home nearby.
Officers received a report of a possibly intoxicated male involved in an accident in the City parking lot. Upon investigation, the 39-year-old male driver was located and arrested for OWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and cited for refusing a PBT. A 27-year-old female was also arrested for OWI during the investigation when it was found she had not been a passenger in the man’s vehicle, but had driven a separate vehicle while impaired.
Thursday, December 24
Officers received a request from a man to notify his brother he is no longer welcome to visit. The Officer spoke with the brother, who stated he had been dumping his brothers’ wine because his drinking was affecting his health which caused the conflict.
Friday, December 25
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a complaint of possible child abuse. The officer responded and spoke to a grandmother who stated she had four grandchildren with her. She stated they had been running around playing and she had been yelling at them, but no one was hit as was reported to be suspected. The officer made contact with the children, all appeared happy and no signs of abuse.
Saturday, December 26
Officers were requested to assist with an assault investigation where the victim was seeking medical treatment in another county. The officer attempted contact and determined it had occurred outside the city limits. The matter was turned over to MSP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.