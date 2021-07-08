Sunday, June 20
• Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department regarding a complaint of an attempted assault. Upon the officer's arrival, the suspect had left the scene.
Tuesday, June 22
• Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint at a local industry. The officer served a verbal no-trespass order on the individual, who stated he understood.
• Officers received a request from the Osceola County Parole Officer to arrest a 50-year-old male on a parole violation.
Wednesday, June 23
• Officers received complaints regarding criminal sexual conduct, the matter is under investigation.
• Officers were requested to transport a male to a psychiatric center. The man was transported without incident.
Thursday, June 24
• Officers were dispatched to assist Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy, regarding an alarm call that was triggered by an interior motion sensor. During this investigation, the officer found everything appeared to be secure. Contact was made with the keyholder, who arrived and did not need further assistance.
Saturday, June 26
• Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Department at the hospital in regards to a 23-year-old male who was receiving treatment. Once the treatment was complete, the responding officer took the individual into custody regarding an earlier assault in which he was the suspect and transported him to the Osceola County Sheriffs Department where he was lodged without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to assist Michigan State Police at the hospital, regarding a 23-year-old male who had failed to stop for troopers and was suspected of operating while impaired. He was combative and refusing treatment. The Reed City Police Officer was requested to transport the man to the Osceola County Jail to be lodged, during which he continued to be combative.
• Officers assisted a motorist whose car had broken down.
