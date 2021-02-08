Sunday, Jan. 24
Officers were dispatched to investigate a call from a woman who reported driving past a house and observed a man on the screened-in porch with an AR rifle. She stated it was not pointed at her but thought it needed to be checked out. The responding officer found it was a black silhouette cutout of a soldier with a rifle placed in the corner of the porch.
Officers received a complaint from a man who stated he returned home and found someone with a snowmobile had driven down his driveway and through his yard. He stated this worried him that someone would come down his driveway and through his yard by his house. He stated he did not know who was responsible, as this was the first incident. The responding officer followed the track until they linked up with the Pere Marquette Trail and were lost amongst the others.
Officers notified MDOT of a damaged stop sign and reflective post located at the intersection of Mackinaw Trail and N Chestnut St. The officer observed multiple tire tracks in the snow, indicating the possibility that a truck with dual tires had struck the sign causing the damage. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a civil dispute. Upon the officers’ arrival, the 43-year-old female reported she had been arguing with her husband and he left the residence to stay elsewhere for the night.
Monday, Jan. 25
While on a traffic stop, our Reed City police officer observed a domestic dispute taking place across the street. The officer responded to the residence and found multiple family members were involved. Charges of assault and battery have been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
The School Liaison Officer was requested to perform a check-well-being on a couple of students that haven’t been attending school on a regular basis. The officer made contact with the parents and students and confirmed the reasons for their absences.
Officers performed a traffic stop on Todd Street and issued a verbal warning regarding the city ordinance of no tractor-trailers on certain city streets.
Officers were requested to locate a man who was experiencing some mental health issues and was in need of treatment. The man was located and transported to the Spectrum Health Hospital for a mental evaluation.
Officers were dispatched to a car/deer personal property damage accident on N Chestnut St. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle complaint. The woman reported seeing her ex-finance get in her vehicle and leave the scene. Officers also discovered the 53-year-old man in question had three valid warrants out of Allen Park and two out of Washtenaw County. Later that day, the man was located on a traffic stop in Washtenaw County and placed under arrest. Once he was released from Washtenaw County he was transferred into the custody of the Reed City police officers and was placed under arrest for felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was then transported to the Osceola County Jail without incident.
Officers were requested to respond to a local retail store regarding a young child caught stealing. The responding officer met with the employee and the child’s mother. A juvenile petition has been submitted.
The School Liaison Officer was asked to perform a check-well-being on an elementary student that hasn’t been attending school. The officer spoke with the child’s mother and found they switched school districts. The officer advised her to contact the school and let them know.
Officers received a complaint of fraudulent charges on a debit card. The complainant had already notified the bank, who stated they needed a police report to continue the fraudulent case.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Officers assisted Osceola County Sheriff Deputies at the abandoned airport with detaining five individuals who had entered the buildings and caused some damage.
Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint. The complainant stated there is a vehicle that drives in the area playing loud music regularly. She added that the driver parks for a bit with music playing loudly and then speeds off. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a stolen license plate. The man stated he believes it may have been taken by his ex-wife. The officer called and left a message with the ex-wife, stating the plate needed to be returned. The plate was found on the windshield of the vehicle a short time later.
Friday, Jan. 29
Officers received a complaint from a woman that a known subject was stalking her. The woman reported there had been a great deal of harassment in the past. The matter has been turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review.
