Sunday, April 11
Officers were dispatched to a retail store regarding a fraud complaint. The store manager reported a couple of females had left after a failed attempt to shoplift and gave a name. The responding officer went to their residence and issued both no-trespass orders. An appearance citation was issued to the 48-year-old female for retail fraud less than $200.
Monday, April 12
Officers were dispatched to a report of a male juvenile teenager sending inappropriate pictures to his juvenile friends.
School Liaison Officer received a request to have a conversation with a student who was having behavior issues at school.
Officers were requested to respond to an apartment complex regarding an abandoned vehicle. The officer checked the vehicle identification number and found it had not been reported stolen. The officer advised management to contact the RCPD if they decide to have the vehicle towed.
A CPS employee requested an officer's presence on an investigation of abuse. The matter is under investigation.
Tuesday, April 13
Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department requested an officer make contact with a 34-year-old male resident who is believed to have been in an accident. The RC Officer responded to the residence and found no vehicle in the driveway and no one answered the door.
Officers were dispatched to Reed City Spectrum Health ER regarding a disorderly female refusing to leave. Upon the officer's arrival, the 37-year-old woman was found to be sitting quietly in the waiting room, but in no condition to drive. The staff agreed to allow her to stay there until the towing company opened up and could release her vehicle to her.
Officers were dispatched to a death investigation there is no foul play expected.
Officers received a call in regards to a traffic complaint where a vehicle had come close to striking a pedestrian. The officer spoke to both involved and determined that both had thought the other was going to wait for them.
Officers were dispatched to a larceny from a coin-operated device. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person walking back and forth in the 100 block of W Todd. The man was seen trying to get into a vehicle. The responding officer made contact with the subject, who stated he was waiting for his wife, who was in the bank. He stated had tried to open the door on his vehicle to put his son's bike in it but it was locked and his wife had the keys. Matter unfounded, officer cleared.
Officers received a complaint regarding a violation of a PPO, via contact by phone. The officer filed a report and made contact with the Arizona Police, where the PPO was filed and the caller is believed to be residing.
Wednesday, April 14
Officers received a call regarding a TV that was believed to have been broken by an ex-girlfriend. The man reported she entered the home when he was not home to collect her belongings and just wanted to know what he could do about it. He did not want to seek charges. The officer advised him to take the matter up in small claims court.
School Liaison Officer continues to conduct well-being checks for the Reed City Public School System regarding students that have not been in class. Once the officer locates the parents of the students, they are advised of the procedures to follow if they are homeschooling and to contact the school.
Officers were dispatched to assist Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy with a one-vehicle rollover where two people in the vehicle were injured.
Friday, April 16
Officers were dispatched to an assault complaint. The matter was unfounded.
Officers received a complaint regarding a roommate’s guest using illegal drugs. The responding officer found no one using illegal drugs. The officer advised it was their residence too and they could have friends over as long as no one was breaking the law. Finding no crime, the officer cleared.
Officers were dispatched to a larceny of packages from a shared front porch. The items were mistakenly taken by another tenant of the rental house.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. The officers spoke with the 22-year-old female complainant, who stated she was not in need of any medical attention at that time. No visible injuries were found, the matter has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.
Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Department on an assault involving multiple juveniles for officer safety reasons.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment regarding a case of possible child abuse. The matter has been turned over to CPS regarding the mother refusing to get a medical evaluation of the child.
Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a verbal argument. The responding officer found the complaints’ 59-year-old daughter had left on foot. The complainant stated her daughter had been drinking and started yelling at her and broke some items in the home. She reported it was only verbal and nothing physical between them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.