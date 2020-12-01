Monday, November 16
Officers received a complaint of vandalism at a local laundromat. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were notified of people going door to door, and it was believed they did not have a Peddlers Permit. The Officer made contact with the manager of the group out of Grand Rapids and explained the City Ordinance on Peddler Permits, and they would have to stop going door to door until one was obtained.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex, regarding a pair of men yelling at each other in the courtyard of the apartments. Both were calm and quiet. They reported it was a verbal argument, nothing was physical. They were given a verbal warning for disturbing the peace.
Tuesday, November 17
Officers received a report from a retail manager of a juvenile who came into the store, drop money on the counter, grab a handful of vape products and run out. The juvenile has been identified. The matter is under investigation.
Thursday, November 19
Officers received a report of possible damage to a baseboard heating unit at a commercial building. Video shows the heater malfunctioning and damaging itself. A check found the unit was wired for double the voltage required.
Friday, November 20
Officers issued a 23-year-old male an appearance citation for operating without insurance after stopping the vehicle for having no working taillights.
Officers were requested to do a well-being check on a juvenile. The juvenile was found to be okay.
Officers received a call regarding a dispute between a landlord and tenant. The officer advised the caller on the proper process for handling the dispute.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding noisy children without a parent at home. The parent returned home and was given a warning for the noise.
Saturday, November 21
Officers were dispatched to a medical facility for two family members causing a disturbance. The officer was able to get them to calm down and receive treatment.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex for a larceny of keys. While speaking with the officer the caller located her missing keys.
