Monday, March 8
Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault regarding a mother and daughter. The matter is under investigation and contact with CPS requested by the responding officer.
Officers issued a verbal warning regarding an above-ground fire receptacle left unattended. The resident stated she had been cooking dinner over the fire and immediately put the fire out.
Tuesday, March 9
Officers assisted CPS with an investigation regarding a report of inappropriate material on a juvenile’s cellular phone. The matter has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office regarding possible charges of Dissemination of Sexually Explicate Materials to Minor.
Our School Liaison Officer issued three citations to three juvenile males for possession of and or use of a nicotine vaping device.
Officers were requested to assist Osceola County Deputies regarding a juvenile female who needed mental help. This assist was completed without incident.
Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on South Chestnut Street. The two vehicles had minor damage with no injuries reported.
Officers received a complaint regarding a possible child abuse incident. The matter is under investigation and a CPS referral has been submitted.
Wednesday, March 10
Officers were dispatched to a possible assault between a male and a female in the parking lot at the RCHS. During this investigation, it was determined that two teenage male subjects were just "horse-playing" around with each other. No evidence of a crime was found.
Officers were requested to respond to a rental home by the Landlords, who were cleaning the house out after the tenants had moved out. The homeowners reported finding a possible drug pipe, stating they did not know what to do with it. The responding officer confiscated and secured the pipe as evidence.
Officers received a complaint regarding suspicious behavior of two males behind a business in town. The Officers responded to the location, finding the 2 suspects had fled the scene and were hiding. The Officers located each of them separately and questioned their behavior. Officers then discovered an 18-year-old male was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The Officer issued a verbal warning for this offense, confiscated the marijuana and secured it as evidence.
Officers received a complaint of a stolen wallet. This matter is under investigation.
Thursday, March 11
Officers received a complaint from a woman reporting she had been threatened and was in fear of being assaulted if she left her apartment. The responding officer spoke with all parties involved in what appears to be a miscommunication between two women and a small child. Both parties agreed to communicate with each other in the future, before responding to statements from a child.
Friday, March 12
While performing property checks downtown, Officers found the back door of a business unlocked. The Officer checked the building and confirmed no one was inside, before securing the door. Contact was made with the key holder, who arrived and confirmed nothing had been damaged or stolen.
Officers were dispatched to take a report regarding a car versus dog accident that had taken place within the city limits. The driver of the vehicle reported speaking with the owner of the dog before heading home; however, her vehicle became disabled. A verbal warning was issued to the owner of the dog for this incident.
Officers assisted with traffic control on East Church Avenue as a disabled vehicle was towed away.
Saturday, March 13
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation regarding a couple of juvenile boys playing around an open drain pipe. The responding officer spoke with the boys who stated they removed the gate and cleaned out debris in the pipes to look for worms. As requested, the boys replaced the gate and the Officer notified DPW of this incident.
Officers were requested to assist an Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy at the scene of an accident. Our officer provided scene security while the deputies completed their investigation with hostile subjects involved in alcohol-related offenses.
Officers were dispatched to a vehicle alarm activation complaint. The vehicle owner reported it was the second time the car alarm was activated this evening. The responding Officer found cat prints on the hood of the vehicle and reported his findings to the owner.
