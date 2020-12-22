Monday, December 7
School Liaison Officer received notice of several students who were not attending the online classes. The Officer contacted both parents, who agreed to get their children set up for their online classes.
Officers were requested to respond to the courthouse to transport a 28-year-old male to the Osceola County Jail. He was transported to the Osceola County Jail and lodged on a bond revocation without incident.
Wednesday, December 9
While on patrol the Officer found the door of a business unlocked after business hours. The building was searched. Finding no one inside, the officer contacted the property owner who requested the Officer secure the door.
Officers were dispatched to a 2-vehicle property damage accident at the corner of US10 and E Church Avenue. No injuries were report
Officers were dispatched to recover illegal drugs that were found on an individual involved in an accident. The individual was being transported to a hospital out of town.
Officers were requested to perform a well-being check on two family members that the caller had not been able to contact in some time. The responding officer located one of the elderly gentlemen, who stated he had a new phone number and would call his brother and let him know.
Officers were requested to stand by for the termination of an employee at a business. The termination took place without incident
Friday, December 11
Officers took a report of damage at the Crossroads Depot building. Video is being reviewed on the matter and it is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to assist with a 20-year-old suicidal male. The responding Officer found an assault had taken place during a family dispute. The matter was turned over to the Prosecuting Attorneys Office to review.
