Sunday, Jan. 17
Officers were notified of a male walking alongside the roadway and suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The responding officer located the individual, who did not show any signs of being under the influence of anything. The man reported he was fine.
Officers received a harassment complaint regarding a neighbor in an apartment complex. The officer spoke with the neighbor regarding the situation, who stated he did not understand why his new neighbor was upset with him. The officer advised the man to stay away from the complainant, and he agreed he would stop attempting contact with her.
Monday, Jan. 18
Officers were dispatched to an accident on S Chestnut Street. The responding officer spoke with the driver of the struck vehicle who reported very minor damage and no injuries.
Officers were dispatched to perform a wellbeing check on a man. The caller stated she hasn’t heard from him in three days, and at that time he was sick. The man in question had heard the officer was looking for him and made contact stating that he was fine.
Officers received a report of a small SUV driving down the snowmobile trail and under the wooden covered bridge. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a civil matter, in which a 22-year-old female had been locked out of her home. The woman reported she had been living there with three others and was recently asked to leave. She added she had no place to go. The officer spoke with one of the women’s three roommates and explained they could not lock her out and advised the use the court eviction process to and find a way to get along.
Officers were dispatched for a death investigation after Rescue and EMS had been called. The patient was not able to be revived. The death is believed to be from medical complications and appears to be a natural death.
Officers were dispatched to a complaint regarding the possession and ownership of a vehicle. The man explained that his ex had taken the vehicle. The officer explained that if the complainant was the registered owner and the other party was named on the title, they would have to take the matter up in court.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
The School Liaison Officer was requested to perform a wellbeing check on a student who has not been attending her online classes. The officer made contact with the student’s mother and advised she call the school to discuss her daughter’s attendance. She stated she would.
The School Liaison Officer was requested to perform a wellbeing check on a student. The officer found the student had moved downstate, and wished to continue his education online at different location.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment regarding a domestic dispute involving a juvenile teenage male. The responding officer spoke with the family members and found the juvenile male had become defiant to his mother and disrespectful to others in the apartment. No one was found to be injured or in further danger at the time. The boy agreed to stay in his room for the night. The matter has been turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Officers received information regarding a vehicle that made slight contact with a juvenile that was crossing the street. The juvenile did not sustain any injures, nor was the vehicle located. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, Jan. 22
Officers took a report of a missing laptop from a residence. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were requested to take a man into protective custody for a court ordered mental evaluation.
Officers were requested to assist in checking an ankle tether. The tether was found to be malfunctioning.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Officers issued two citations for underage possession of marijuana.
