Monday, May 10
• Officers issued civil infraction citations to two juveniles for possessing a vape device.
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint of threats. The 48-year-old male was served a no-trespass order and a warrant request submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review.
Tuesday, May 11
• Officers were the first on scene of an electrical fire. The officer was told the overloaded outlet had been sprayed with a fire extinguisher and Reed City Fire was on its way. Once the Fire Dept arrived, the officer cleared.
• Officers were dispatched to a burglary; the matter is under investigation.
• Officers received a tip of possible drug sales. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to assist with a business owner who was upset regarding cut cable lines that resulted in the loss of the internet to his business. The officer provided the business owner with the contact information needed to report the matter and have the internet restored.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint regarding kids playing nearby the complainant’s apartment. The matter was unfounded.
Wednesday, May 12
• Officers responded and located two juveniles who were reported to be skipping. During the officers' investigation one of the two, a 14-year-old juvenile, was issued a citation for being a minor in possession of a vape device.
• Officers were dispatched to assist with a suicidal 63-year-old female. The woman agreed to have EMS transport her to the Spectrum Health Reed City ER for voluntary mental evaluation.
• Officers responded to a report of a brush fire in a residence back yard. The homeowner stated he just moved in and was cleaning up the yard unaware of the city ordinance regarding fire and smoke control. The man was advised to pile the brush alongside the road for the city to pick up. The officer found the man held seven out-of-range warrants and one within pickup range. The 32-year-old male was then placed under arrest and turned over to the agency holding the warrant.
• Officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering of a non-residential building. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers responded to a complaint regarding a fire pit. The officer explained the city ordinance against fires and that he needed to put it out.
• Officer responded to a complaint regarding someone peeking into a bathroom window. It is believed to have been a work crew working on the roof next door. The matter is under investigation.
Thursday, May 13
• Officers received a complaint from a business owner regarding a possible larceny of scrap metal. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers received a complaint regarding a damaged window; the matter is under investigation.
• Officers responded to two separate barking dog complaints. Both owners were issued verbal warnings regarding the city ordinance on barking dogs.
Friday, May 14
• Officers were dispatched to a parking lot in reference to a two-vehicle PDA. No injuries and minor damage reported. Both vehicles were drivable.
• Officers received a report of a small child claiming his father was making bombs. The matter was unfounded.
• Officers were requested to speak with a juvenile male regarding inappropriate internet searches related to pornography. The juvenile agreed that his actions were inappropriate.
• Officers were dispatched to back up an Osceola County Deputy who was responding to a complaint regarding an upset juvenile breaking out the window of his parents’ vehicle. Upon the officer's arrival, the juvenile had cut his finger on the broken glass. EMS arrived and treated the cut. The juvenile stated he would be fine to stay home and not cause any further problems.
• Officers received a call regarding a child being assaulted on the playground by other juveniles. The officer spoke with the child’s father, who stated his boy was not hurt but requested the officer speak with the other juveniles and their parents and explain the possible consequences if someone did get hurt.
• While on patrol this officer found a large pile of cut branches and grass clippings in the road outside. The officer spoke with the homeowner, and the officer informed her of the ordinance that stated unless it was September or November then it had to be on the yard. She stated she understood and had the piles placed in her yard within a day.
• Officers were dispatched to the hospital for a "violent patient" who had been brought in for a mental evaluation. Upon the officer's arrival, the patient had calmed down and cooperated with the nurses.
Saturday, May 15
• While on foot patrol, the officer found the front door of a local business was unlocked. The officer searched the building finding nothing out of the norm. Contact was made with the owner, who arrived to secure the building.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious situation regarding a vehicle parked outside a child care. The officer found the two subjects in question were working on a building nearby. Matter unfounded, officer cleared.
• Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity regarding a vehicle’s lights turning on and off. The responding officer found the vehicle owner inside the car. The man reported he was having problems with his new security system, and it was triggering the lights to go on and off.
• While on patrol an officer found that the upper sign support on the area sign at Patterson and 4 Mile was damaged. The officer reported the situation to the DPW for replacement.
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department regarding a suspicious male at a gas station who stated he was waiting for someone to come pick him up.
