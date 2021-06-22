Sunday, June 6
• Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up. The call was determined to be made by a 4-year-old boy. Nothing out of the ordinary was observed while on the scene, the officer cleared.
• Officers responded to a domestic assault complaint. The 36-year-old male who was in violation of a PPO was located and placed under arrest, and transported to and lodged in the Osceola County Jail.
Tuesday, June 8
• Officers were dispatched to assist Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy with backup on a disorderly in Evart. The individual had left the scene but was located later and placed under arrest.
Wednesday, June 9
• Officers received a report regarding a derogatory comment that was overheard when yelled out and believed to be intended to insult the complainant. The responding officer, aware of a PPO between the occupants of the two residences, was unable to determine the comment was intended for the complainant.
• Officers were dispatched to perform a well-being check on a juvenile female. The responding officer found the girl to be fine.
Thursday, June 10
• Officers were dispatched to a property damage accident. A male driver was issued a citation for an expired plate along with a warning regarding no proof of insurance and failure to yield. Both vehicles involved sustained minor damage with no injuries reported.
Friday, June 11
• Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a suspicious man walking around acting erratically. The responding officer spoke with a male subject who reported he had been walking around talking on the phone and to himself.
• Officers were dispatched regarding a 911 call in which there had been a female voice on the line stating she needed help before she had been cut off by a male voice yelling at her. Dispatch reported there was no response on a callback. Officers arrived and spoke with the female caller who reported, after a short scuffle, her husband had taken her phone and keys and she was locked out of the house. The 45-year-old male was placed under arrest on felony charges for interfering with a telecommunications device in conjunction with a 911 call and transported to the Osceola County Jail where he was lodged without incident.
Saturday, June 12
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious male walking down the highway without shoes or a shirt. The responding officer located the 31-year-old male, who reported he had just been released from the hospital and was walking home. The officer assisted in finding the man a ride home.
• Officers issued an appearance citation to a 36-year-old male for Disregarding a Stop Sign, Driving on a Revoked License, and No Proof of Insurance.
• Officers were requested to assist Osceola County Corrections Officers at the Jail with a combative inmate that needed to be moved. The two inmates were separated without incident.
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy regarding a female juvenile who had been transported to the Spectrum Health ER for a mental evaluation that was combative. Upon the officer's arrival, the juvenile was found to be cooperative.
Sunday, June 13
• While on patrol officers saw three juveniles out past curfew. The officer transported the juveniles to their home and advised the adult in the home that the juveniles would need an adult escort at that time of the night to go to another residence. A warning was given for curfew violation.
• While patrolling, an officer found an unlocked door. The officer searched the building, finding nothing that appeared to be damaged or missing, and he secured the door.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a broken window that appeared to have been hit by a bb gun. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to an internet fraud complaint that resulted in a loss of $4200. The victim had believed she was making an online purchase to update her computer's anti-virus software. She made contact with them and entered in her bank account information. From there the Scammers convinced her that a large deposit had been accidentally made into her bank account and in order for her to pay it back she needed to purchase gift cards from the local stores in town and call back with the identification numbers on the back of the cards. The woman also reported she had taken a very large amount of money out of the bank as the scammers requested, she placed the cash in a book and shipped the book to them in Peru. She had done as requested but was unable to ship the book that day. The officer issued advice regarding internet safety and changing all passwords on all her accounts, including her social media accounts.
Monday, June 14
• While on patrol, officers found a homeless man, who stated he was trying to get to Bay City and needed some assistance. The officer offered a lift to a local bus stop and the man accepted.
Tuesday, June 15
• Officers were dispatched to the hospital regarding a disorderly man. Upon the officer's arrival, the man had calmed down.
• Officers were dispatched to the hospital parking lot regarding a complaint of a male urinating on the north side of the parking lot. The responding officer spoke with the man who denied urinating. The officer transported the man to a gas station to await a ride.
Wednesday, June 16
• Officers were dispatched to a residence where the caller reported that her neighbor’s tree service company had cut the tree down wrong and it fell into her driveway and onto her tiger lilies. The company worked quickly to remove all the branches from the woman’s property. No physical damage to the property.
Thursday, June 17
• Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. The female suspect was transported to the Reed City Hospital for a possible overdose. The officers' investigation regarding the domestic assault was submitted to the Osceola County Prosecutor's Office for review.
• Officers received a request to have no-trespass orders served on a juvenile male who continues to skateboard on his property and taunt him. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, June 18
• While on patrol officers observed a man dancing in a parking lot with blood on his shorts and a bandaged hand. The man was found to have received medical treatment and was listening to music while waiting for his ride.
Saturday, June 19
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suicidal female. The woman was located and agreed to be transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
