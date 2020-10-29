The bridges on Roth St and Chestnut St are back open. The bridge on Chestnut St has a three-ton weight limit until repairs are completed.
Sunday, 10/18
• Officers received a report of a suspicious situation regarding a man that was dropped off in town and appeared to be crying and yelling at himself. The officer located the man, who reported his wife had dropped him off to sober up on his walk back home.
Monday, 10/19
• Officers received a request for assistance regarding harassment from a former girlfriend and a request for a PPO. The officer spoke with the ex-girlfriend and advised not to make any further contact with the complainant.
Tuesday, 10/20
• Officers were notified of a dog vs skunk fight, which resulted in substantial injures to the skunk, and a request to have it put out of its misery.
• Officers were dispatched to the ambulance barn on Patterson regarding an elderly female on the ground. Upon the officer's arrival, the woman had gotten up and continued walking north. Officers learned she had walked away from her residential care home and an employee was following her but unable to restrain her per policy. The officer spoke with the elderly woman’s guardian by phone and found the woman was suffering from dementia. Although the woman refused help from the facility staff, she did agree to go to the hospital regarding her fall. From there she cooperated with going back to her home.
• Officers received a complaint regarding threats from a neighbor. The officer spoke with everyone involved and found it to be a civil matter and no actual threat. The officer advised they consult with their landlord to resolve the issue.
• Officers were dispatched to take a complaint regarding a vehicle that hit a man on a bicycle and continued down the road. The bicyclist stated he had no injuries. The officer submitted a warrant request to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Failing to stop and Identify and Failing to Report an Accident.
Wednesday, 10/21
• Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault and arrested a 22-year-old intoxicated male on charges of assault and battery. The man held multiple warrants out for his arrest including an Adult Probation Order out of Kent County. He was transported to and lodged in the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers received a report of a reckless driver that had been in the parking lot of a medical facility. The female driver was yelling out her window that she was owed money and she would sue, before driving away. The matter is under investigation.
Thursday, 10/22
• Officers were requested to assist the Evart Police Department who were in pursuit of a male felon who fled on foot.
• Officers received a complaint of a dog barking all night and day. The owner was located and given a warning.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation, regarding a possible breaking and entering. The officer spoke with the two individuals, who explained the garage contained some of their property and they were trying to get to it but could not get a hold of the owner. They were advised to wait until the owner returned with a key.
Friday, 10/23
• Officers were dispatched to a Breaking and Entering, Larceny from a building complaint. The matter is under investigation.
Saturday, 10/24
• Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding loud music. The responding officer located the source and found a female relative, plus a male guest were staying in the apartment and the tenant was not home. The officer issued the house guests a verbal warning for loud music.
