Sunday, May 2
Officers responded to a found purse. The purse was returned to the owner a short time later.
Officers were dispatched to a call regarding an 81-year-old male believed to have passed away in his home. The death is believed to be from natural causes.
Monday, May 3
Officers were dispatched for a possible attempted unlawful driving away of an automobile. The matter was unfounded.
Officers served a PPO on a 61-year-old male, who stated he knew he had taken the situation too far and that he had been drinking at the time.
Tuesday, May 4
Officers responded to a request to perform a civil stand-by as a woman attempted to retrieve her remaining belongings from her previous residence. The officer tried knocking several times to have access inside, the man who was believed to be home would not answer, the officer advise the woman to contact the courts to retrieve her items.
Wednesday, May 5
Officers were dispatched to respond to a juvenile causing a disturbance. The juvenile and mother were transported to the hospital for a voluntary mental evaluation.
Officers made contact with a family regarding a student’s recent frequent absence from school. The cause was determined to be car trouble and the officer was assured the student would be attending.
Officers received a barking dog/nuisance complaint. The officer spoke with the owner of the dogs and advised him of the situation and the city ordinance regarding barking dogs. The man stated he would take measures to avoid causing any further nuisance.
Officers responded to a complaint of an assault. The matter has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.
Thursday, May 6
Officers were requested to assist the Evart Police department regarding a custody dispute. The required papers were obtained and forwarded to the EPD. The officer was able to calm everyone involved and assist in finding a mutual agreement for all during the questioned custody timeframe.
Friday, May 7
Officers received a complaint from a man regarding asphalt and concrete that had been disposed on his property by a repair crew who had been working on a neighboring piece of property. The neighboring property owners agreed to have the matter taken care of, but the complainant wanted a report in the event it wasn’t removed.
Officers were requested to assist Osceola County Deputies with an inmate at the Spectrum Health ER refusing to return to the jail. Upon the Officers arrival, the individual decided to cooperate. RC Officer stood by until he was loaded into the patrol vehicle.
Saturday, May 8
Officers were dispatched to the activation of a motion alarm. All doors and windows were found to be secured. The keyholder, the building searched finding nothing out of the norm the building was secured and alarm reset.
