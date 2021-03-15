Monday, March 1
Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident with minor damage and no injuries reported.
Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Church Street regarding a water spigot that had burst, shooting water on the house and creating ice. The officer notified the elderly and handicapped homeowner of the situation, who requested the officer go into the basement and shut off the water, until a plumber could arrive in the morning.
Officers received a call regarding a possible trespassing situation. The officer responded to the location and found the man had never arrived. The officer advised the two women if the man in question arrived to collect his belongings, they needed to contact an officer and request an Officer Standby and have the requested trespass orders served at that time.
Tuesday, March 2
Officers were dispatched to a retail store regarding the larceny of garbage from the dumpster. The manager reported some totes and unsold holiday merchandise had been disposed of into the dumpster and taken during the night. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a fight between two juveniles. The matter has been turned over to probate court for review.
During an investigation into underage vaping on school property, a 15-year-old teen was issued a citation for possession of a vaping device.
Wednesday, March 3
Officers were dispatched to perform a well-being check. The individual was found to be fine.
Officers received a report of malicious destruction of property at the Reed City Depot. The juveniles in question have been identified and the matter will be referred to the prosecutor.
Officers investigated a teen in possession of a vaping device. A citation was issued.
Officers received a report regarding child abuse, drug use and the production of methamphetamine. The matter was unfounded.
Officers were dispatched to assist Evart Police Department at the Reed City Spectrum Health ER, regarding an uncooperative 35-year-old male.
Officers received a complaint regarding dogs that had been outside for a couple of hours. The caller was concerned that the dogs might be too cold. The officer responded to the address and spoke with the owner who stated they had put the dogs outside while he left the home for a few hours. Finding the dogs were inside, quiet and cared for, the officer cleared.
Officers were requested to assist a woman regarding her vehicle alarm going off. The woman stated it was dark outside and she was afraid to go outside and check on the situation. The officer arrived, finding no alarm going off, nor did the vehicle appear to have been tampered with.
Thursday, March 4
Officers received an unwanted email complaint. The officer told the caller how to block the emails.
Friday, March 5
Officers were requested to assist the Mecosta County Sheriff Department, in locating a man and request a contact phone number. The responding officer found no one at the requested address would answer the door after repeated attempts.
