Monday, March 29
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation, regarding a report of three teenagers seen inside a vacant house that was on the market. The responding officer spoke to the three male teenagers and found one was the son of the homeowners. He stated his parents asked him to check in on the house while he was in town.
Officers received a complaint from a local business regarding stolen money from a coin-operated machine. The matter is under investigation.
Officers received a larceny complaint from a woman reporting someone had stolen rims and tires off her porch. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a local business regarding the activation of a holdup alarm. The responding officer spoke with an employee who stated the alarm had been accidentally set off while renovating.
Tuesday, March 30
Officers were requested to assist CPS with an investigation of possible child abuse. The matter was unfounded.
Wednesday, March 31
Officers responded to the Reed City Depot regarding a report of malicious destruction of property. The matter is under investigation, pending suspect identification.
While out on patrol, Officers found the north maintenance door for the Reed City Motel open. The motel is closed and shut down and should have no one around. The open room was checked no one was found and nothing appeared wrong.
Officers were requested to assist probation regarding an individual who had cut off an ankle tether. The individual was receiving medical treatment at the time and it was requested officers be contacted when he was ready for release.
Thursday, April 1
Officers were dispatched to the theft of an automobile. The location of the vehicle was determined within a few minutes. Officers arrested a 30-year-old male for stealing the vehicle, cutting off his tether, and driving without a license.
Officers were dispatched to speak with a female regarding a suspicious vehicle. The matter is under investigation.
Officers received a complaint regarding a trio of females posting false statements on social media. The Officer advised the man that the situation was a civil issue and to obtain an attorney and take the matter to civil court.
Friday, April 2
Officers issued an appearance citation to a 19-year-old female for operating a vehicle without insurance.
Saturday, April 3
Officers were requested to assist EMS with lifting a large individual who had fallen and could not get up.
Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Department with taking an individual into custody that had been assaultive toward officers earlier in the day. The man was left in the care of medical staff for a mental evaluation. Once released the man was taken into custody and lodged without incident.
While on patrol officers assisted a stranded motorist in getting a tow truck.
Sunday, April 4
Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault in which a mutual scuffle had occurred. The individuals were separated for the night and the matter will be turned over to the Osceola County Prosecutor for review of possible charges.
Officers were dispatched to an argument between a recently separated husband and wife. The husband had left prior to the officer’s arrival. No assault occurred.
Officers were dispatched to a complaint of theft from a store. A 34-year-old male was issued an appearance citation after it was determined he stolen several boxes of anti-diarrhea medication.
Monday, April 5
Officers were dispatched to a care facility in regards to a minor assault. It was discovered both the suspect and victim had dementia and neither remembered the incident.
Tuesday, April 6
Officers received a complaint of a vehicle running the flashing lights on a school bus. The individual was located and issued a citation.
Officers received a complaint of damaged property and disorderly persons. The officer explained to the homeowner that the tenants had to be evicted and any damage would have to be settled in civil court.
Wednesday, April 7
Officers were dispatched downtown to an intoxicated male trying to pick a fight with a stranger. The man was nowhere to be found on officers' arrival.
Thursday, April 8
Officers served a man with a No Trespass order after he had been found on private property attempting to climb a tall structure. The man’s mental health was in question regarding the reason for the incident.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. It was reported the man had spit in his girlfriend’s face. He was also found to be on felony probation with conditions stating he was not to have contact with his girlfriend. He had left on foot prior to officers' arrival. A report has been submitted to the prosecutor and his probation officer.
Officers took a complaint of an assault by the complainant’s previous employee. The matter has been submitted to the prosecutor for review.
Friday, April 9
Officers received a complaint of a phone scam. If you are contacted and requested to send a gift card for any reason hang up the phone.
Officers were requested to check on a possible downed power line. The line was connected to a billboard that had blown over in the wind. There was no immediate hazard but the sign company was notified.
Officers were requested to perform a well-being check on an individual. The person was found to be ill but otherwise okay.
Officers were requested to back up the Osceola County Sheriff Department on a possible B&E for officer safety.
Officers were dispatched to a person who was allegedly driving a vehicle with no insurance and improper plate, and an invalid driver’s license. Officers made contact and all necessary paperwork and a valid driver had been obtained.
Saturday, April 10
Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with one of the occupants of the residence who admitted to a verbal argument. The officer issued a warning for the noise.
Officers were dispatched to a complaint of careless driving. The officers spoke with those involved. It appears to stem from a feud between neighbors.
