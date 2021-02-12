Sunday, January 31
Officers were requested by Mecosta County to check a location for a man who was possibly suicidal. The man was not at the location.
Monday, February 1
Officers were requested to assist CPS regarding an allegation of possible child abuse. The matter was unfounded.
Tuesday, February 2
Officers were dispatched to perform a check wellbeing on a family of children. The matter is under investigation.
Wednesday, February 3
Officers received a request for a check well-being on a juvenile. Finding the juvenile lived out of the Reed City jurisdiction, the officer made contact with the MSP who responded to the residence. MSP reported back, that the matter was unfounded at that time.
Officers were dispatched to an ongoing civil family dispute between a mother and juvenile son, in which the mother had been locked out of the residence. The juvenile unlocked the door for the responding officer and discussed the situation, with both agreeing to get along for the rest of the evening. Officer cleared.
Officers received a complaint of smoking in a non-smoking building. The officer advised the proper course of action would be to contact the property management and report a lease violation.
Thursday, February 4
Officers were requested to perform a VIN inspection on an abandoned vehicle to be sure it was not stolen before filing paperwork with the Secretary of State Office.
Officers were notified of a 26-year-old male, who held several warrants out of the 77th District Court, was lodged in another county. One of the warrants was held by the RCPD for Failure to Appear in court on the original charge of Possession of Cocaine stemming from an OWI investigation and arrest back in June. RC Officers arrived and took custody of the male and transported him to the Osceola County Jail without incident.
Friday, February 5
Officers submitted an Order for Examination and Petition for mental health treatment to the probate court, in regards to the living conditions of a local woman. The woman has been living without water or electricity and refusing assistance from Adult Protective Services. The woman was uncooperative and with the assistance from MSP was placed in the patrol car and transported for a mental evaluation.
Saturday, February 6
Officers were notified by dispatch of a juvenile teenage female who was reported to have left her friend’s house with an adult male to attend a party in another city. Contact was made with the male in question and advised he get the girl back home. He agreed to leave right away and returned the female to her residence.
