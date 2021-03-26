Monday, March 15
Officers received a complaint of inappropriate contact between two juveniles.
Tuesday, March 16
Officers received a complaint of Criminal Sexual Conduct. The matter is under investigation.
Wednesday, March 17
Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a mental health check.
Officers were dispatched to assist Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Deputy regarding a mental patient that had run from a medical facility. The woman was located and transported back to the hospital for treatment.
Officers were dispatched to assist Osceola Co. Deputy regarding a highly intoxicated male who was talking about committing suicide and possibly armed. Once the situation was deemed safe the officer cleared.
Thursday, March 18
Officers were dispatched to a disorderly man who was upset he was not being allowed visitation to a patient. When explained to him he had no legal right to force any type of visitation he left angry.
Officers were dispatched to assist a towing company that was removing a semi-truck that was stuck in a yard, causing ruts in the drive and lawn damage. The road had to be temporarily closed to allow the truck to back out of the location.
Officers were dispatched to a complaint regarding fraud. The complainant reported someone in Georgia opened up a Direct TV account in her name. She stated that Direct TV requested she file a police report and send a copy to them for further investigation.
Friday, March 19
Officers received a request for assistance from another county regarding extortion. It was believed a local individual was in possession of nude photos of the other individual that were unlawfully obtained and threatening to release them unless paid money. Upon investigation, it was determined the individual's account had been hacked and they no longer had control of it. The other agency was advised of the investigation results.
The School Liaison Officer continues to investigate juvenile vaping and issue citations to those in violation.
Officers received a request to perform a well-being check. The caller reported concerns regarding an individual the caller believed to be a vulnerable adult and his companion. The Officer spoke with the individual’s family who stated they were aware of the friendship, and they believed the individual was able to make decisions for himself.
Saturday, March 20
Officers continue to issue trash abatements to those in violation of the City Ordinance along with abandoned and junk vehicles.
Please be aware Winter Parking Citations will continue to be issued for those parking on the city street between the hours of 2:30 am to 6:00 am, as city ordinance states, regardless of the weather forecast until April 1st.
