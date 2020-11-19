Sunday, November 1
Officers were dispatched to an area check regarding a suspicious situation of a woman pacing back and forth in an ally on the phone. The responding officer spoke to the woman who explained she had just been released from jail, was no longer welcome at a residence and was trying to find a ride somewhere else. The officer spoke with the ex-boyfriend inside the apartment and he stated he had a new place he was about to move to and would stay there to be away from the woman for the night.
Officers were requested by Mecosta County Sheriff Department to assist with a death notification.
Officers received a message regarding a need for a police report on a car/deer accident. The caller reported the deer ran off and the car was still drivable. She had no injuries, so continued on to work, leaving the address for Officers to contact her there. The responding officer observed the damages and completed the report as requested.
Officers were dispatched to assist with an out of control juvenile. Upon the officer's arrival the juvenile had calmed down and was cooperative.
Monday, November 2
Officers were dispatched to assist with an out of control juvenile, who upon waking up in the morning had become assaultive and his parents were having a hard time controlling him. The juvenile was transported for a mental evaluation.
Officers were dispatched, at the request of a father, to perform a well-being check on his children. The man reported he had not had any contact in 2weeks. The children were found to be okay.
Officers received a report of illegal distribution of prescription medication. Due to the activity occurring outside the city limits the matter has been turned over to MSP.
Officers received a complaint regarding a report of someone filing a fraudulent forwarding address with the post office. It appears this was done in an attempt to gain the complainant's mail-order prescriptions. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to the Spectrum Health Reed City ER to assist with transporting a potentially uncooperative elderly female who had just received treatment. The woman was transported to her residence without incident.
Tuesday, November 3
Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a civil complaint between a woman and her caregiver. The caregiver was no longer at the residence and the Officer issued advised on the proper course of action to take to resolve the issues. The Officer also submitted a report to Adult Protective Services.
Officers were dispatched to assist by Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy for Officer safety.
Officers received a report of larceny of a purse. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to stand by with EMS as they treated a woman who was having an anxiety attack after an argument, in the event the other half of the argument returned.
Officers were requested to assist with providing armed transport and security regarding ballots. The assist was given without incident.
Officers were requested to assist MSP regarding the location of the owner of a vehicle found engulfed in fire alongside the road. During the investigations MSP found a man hiding in a garage who held 2 warrants out of Mecosta County. He was placed under arrest by MSP. The owner of the burned-out vehicle was not found at that time.
Wednesday, November 4
Officers received a complaint of an unlicensed 18-year-old female taking a vehicle without permission and later sliding off the road causing minor damage. She then allowed an unlicensed minor to operate the vehicle. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were requested to assist an Osceola County Sheriff Deputy with restraining a mental patient at a medical facility, so a sedative could be administered.
Officers were dispatched to the Reed City High School Football practice field for an open 911 call. Dispatch heard nothing on the other end except an electronic noise. The responding officer found the football team practicing. No one was found to be in distress. Number was hung up and called back and got no answer. The officer was unable to find anyone in need of help.
Officers were dispatched to respond to a child abuse complaint. The responding officer found the father had been drinking alcohol, a violation of his probation. The child reported no physical injuries. The matter has been submitted to Child Protective Service along with the father's Probation Officer.
Thursday, November 5
The RCPD has received information regarding a possible threat to do bodily harm. The matter is under investigation.
Officers observed an open rear garage door with the lights on. Being a business and the late hour, the Officer investigated the situation and found the business owner inside and fine.
Officers were dispatched to respond to two dogs running loose in the callers’ yard. The complainant stated he attempted to contact a possible owner of the dogs without success. Upon the officer's arrival the dogs were gone. The Officer checked with an owner known to possess the described dogs, who confirmed his dogs had indeed escaped but were back at home. The Officer issued a verbal warning regarding dogs at large and the owner stated he understood.
Friday 11/6 …
While on foot patrol of the downtown area this officer found the front door of a business to be unlocked. The Officer searched the building finding nothing out of the norm. The keyholder was contacted, and Officer cleared.
Officers received a report of a minor in possession and using a vape device. A citation was issued.
Officers received a report of a suspicious situation regarding a delivery package. The Officers investigation found the matter to be a misunderstanding on the location in which to drop off packages.
Officer received a complaint regarding a fraudulent situation. The matter is under investigation.
Officers responded to an apartment complex regarding a suspicious situation. The caller reported a juvenile locking the mother out of the apartment. The matter was unfounded.
Dispatch received a report from an unidentified caller, of minors drinking at a local business. The matter was unfounded. The bartender reported a man had recently been disorderly and asked to leave. It is believed he may have made the call out of spite.
Saturday, November 7
Officers were dispatched to a complaint regarding a suspicious vehicle parked next to the callers’ garage. Officers found the vehicle in question was not on the complainant’s property. The woman expressed concerns that the owner of the vehicle could be in her house. The Officer checked around and found no one there. Attempts to locate the owner of the vehicle were unsuccessful.
Officers were requested to assist with a broken-down motorist. The tow truck could not fit the entire family to transport them. The officer stood by with the family until their ride arrived.
