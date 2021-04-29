Monday, April 19
Officers were dispatched to assist Osceola County Sheriffs Department in searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing. The suspect was later found and taken into custody by the Osceola County Sheriffs Department.
Tuesday, April 20
Officers were dispatched to assist an Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy who was responding to two 911 hang-up calls. The officers found nothing out of the ordinary and with speaking with the homeowner it was decided the phone calls were from his daughters’ phone and she had been sitting on her phone.
Wednesday, April 21
Officers were dispatched to two separate 911 calls to the same residence. The officer spoke with two women, a mother and daughter, who were in dispute regarding the terms of their rental agreement. The officer advised they get along or take the matter up in civil court.
Officers were dispatch to locate a vehicle, in which the driver was claiming to be injured as he was heading to the hospital. The male was located without physical injuries but found to be in need of an evaluation regarding his mental health.
Officers were dispatched to speak with a woman regarding damages caused by her tenant, who she was having evicted. The officer advised she document any damages and add them to the civil lawsuit she stated she had filed.
Thursday, April 22
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation. The homeowner reported she arrived home and found her back door open. She stated she was unaware of anything missing at this time. The matter is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched to someone burning paper in the Depot fire pit. The responding officer arrived and spoke with two teenage girls, who stated they burned a notebook and had tried to put it out. The officer extinguished the fire and issued a verbal warning to the girls, that the pit was for the winter season and the snowmobilers, in addition to the conditions were windy and dry.
Officers were advised of a property damage incident. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, April 23
Officers were dispatched to a retail store regarding a dumpster fire. The responding officer emptied a fire extinguisher onto the flames prior to the arrival of the fire department who put the remaining fire out. The fire is believed to have started after an employee emptied a bucket of cigarette butts into the dumpster.
In an assist to Evart PD, officers located two suspects in regards to going door to door without a permit. The officer issued a verbal warning that a permit is required to go door to door solicitation in the cities of Evart and Reed City. The officer also issued an appearance citation to the 30-year-old male driver, for operating on a suspended license.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation at the Reed City Cemetery. The caller reported a vehicle had pulled in and turned off the headlights and it was believed a fire had been started. The responding officer spoke with two individuals who stated they were visiting a grave of a recently passed loved one. They added that they did not start a fire but did use a flashlight
Officers were dispatched to a harassment complaint between two adult males. The officer spoke with both involved and issued a verbal warning to stop all contact or they would be charged with harassment.
Officers received a found wallet. While attempting to make contact with the owner of the wallet, she arrived at the police station to file a lost wallet report. The wallet was handed over to her, she advised that nothing was missing from inside.
Saturday, April 24
Officers issued a misdemeanor citation for driving without insurance to a 21-year-old male. In addition, he was issued a verbal warning for having an expired registration.
