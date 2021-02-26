• Monday, Feb. 15
Officers received a report of a suspicious situation regarding a male subject who appeared to be taking pictures of the school. The investigating officer reviewed video footage of the area and found a male who fit the description given, who was participating in a video call as he walked his child up to the school.
Officers received a request for assistance regarding a suicidal juvenile. The officer responded and transported the juvenile to the hospital for a mental evaluation without incident.
Officers received a complaint regarding a rock that had been thrown into a residential window. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was found to have been a large chunk of ice. The homeowner believed he knew who had thrown it. He stated he and a neighbor had been in a dispute earlier in the day. The office spoke with those involved regarding their ongoing dispute. A warrant request has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.
Officers received complaints from residents downtown regarding a semi and trailer taking up several spaces in a downtown parking lot. The officer spoke with the truck driver who had been sleeping in the cab. The driver moved the semi as requested without incident.
• Tuesday, Feb. 16
Officers were dispatched to an out-of-control juvenile. The juvenile was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
Officers received a found wallet. The wallet was returned to its owner.
• Wednesday, Feb. 17
Officers were dispatched to a complaint from an elderly woman who believed money was missing from her bank account. The officer made contact with the woman and it appears some confusion was occurring. The officer contacted a family member and advised the woman may need some assistance with confusion over her finances.
While out on patrol, officers were approached by a distressed female with visible injuries. The woman stated she has been assaulted by her boyfriend and came into town to get help from family. She stated she is afraid he will come after her. The assault took place in another county. The officer obtained assistance for her from the Michigan State Police to file a complaint.
Officers were dispatched to a missing juvenile male. The boy’s mother stated he had not returned home from school and was later found to have not attended classes all day. After numerous attempts to locate the juvenile, he was found to be hiding at home.
• Thursday, Feb. 18
Officers were dispatched to respond to a complaint regarding harassing phone calls. The woman reported she has been getting several phone calls from different numbers claiming to be the Social Security Administration. They told her she owes money and if she doesn’t pay, she will be arrested. The responding officer advised the woman that the calls are from scammers and advised her to continue to block the calls and never give out any personal information. If you suspect you have received fraudulent phone calls from someone impersonating as a Social Security Administration employee, you can report it to the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report.
• Friday, Feb. 19
Officers received a complaint regarding an assault between two teenage males. The officer spoke with both males, only one sustained any injuries. A probate complaint has been submitted to the prosecuting attorney’s office to review.
• Saturday, Feb. 20
Officers received a complaint regarding harassment from a landlord. The text messages were regarding the rental property and needed repairs and not harassment. The complainant asked several questions to the officer regarding her rental and the eviction process. She was advised she could contact the Civil Court Clerk or an attorney as it was not a criminal matter.
