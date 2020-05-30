Reed City Police looking for information on vehicle break-ins

REED CITY — Reed City Police are looking for information regarding vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
According to the Reed City Police Department, a handful of vehicles were broken into at 2:33 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19 on Todd Street in Reed City. However, the only thing reported stolen from vehicles was a pair of Apple earbuds.
At this time, the police are still looking for information on the suspect and have taken to social media to reach out to the general public.
"We don't have much information right now," Reed City Police Chief Chris Lockhart said. "We are hoping that the public will be able to give us more information to go off of right now."
Currently, the police only have a video caught on a security camera of the suspect searching vehicles and rummaging through whatever was inside.
If anyone has any information that may help the police in their search for the suspect, they are asked to call the Reed City Police Department at 231-832-3743.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.