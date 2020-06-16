REED CITY — Reed City Police are looking for more information regarding two people of interest in a larceny investigation.
The Reed City Police Department is seeking information related to an attempted entry into a coin-operated machine that occurred at the Reed City Scrub a Dub on Upton Avenue in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 13, according to the Reed City police.
According to the police, no money was taken while trying to enter the machine.
If anyone has information on either the suspects or the crime itself, they are asked to contact the Reed City Police Department at 231-832-3743 or email tips to policereedcity@gmail.com.
