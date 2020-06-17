REED CITY — After executing a search warrant at a local residence Tuesday, the Reed City Police Department located numerous pieces of stolen property.
The items stem from an investigation regarding multiple suspects stealing items from unlocked vehicles including wallets, according to a press release issued by Reed City Sgt. Brian Koschmider. Although the investigation is still ongoing, the release said two juveniles near the age of 15 are the main suspects in this case.
The department is asking anyone who had their vehicles broken into recently in Reed City to file a report. The release said police know of at least two incidents that did not have a report filed.
No other information could be shared as it was still an open investigation at this time.
