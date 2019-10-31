REED CITY — In the recent Reed City Police Department Blotter, a fake check scam was listed that should have residents, banks and businesses on alert.
In the blotter, it stated Reed City officers were dispatched to a complaint of a man being held against his will and forced to cash a fraudulent check. Police said the man was not harmed and the situation involves a group of downstate residents who approach the homeless under the guise of short-term employment.
The homeless are then driven out of their original area where they are picked up. They are threatened if they don’t cooperate and made to cash a fraudulent check. The investigation remains open and ongoing.
Reed City Police Chief Brian Koschmider said the homeless people involved were from downstate and the individuals drove them to Reed City to cash the checks. Because it is an open investigation Koschmider said he couldn’t give anymore details about the case.
This type of scam, however, has been reported across the country including in South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. Some reports online date back as far as 2009.
Once more information is shared, this story will be updated.
