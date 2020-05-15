REED CITY — For the first time in months community members gathered to meet with the Mayor of Reed City and voice their concerns and opinions on opening businesses in Reed City.
Though only six community members attended the meeting outside the Reed City Depot on Wednesday, May 13 and only one being a business owner in Reed City, Mayor of Reed City Trevor Guiles gathered community members' opinions on what the next steps should be in opening Reed City back up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"My goal tonight is not to tell you what I think should happen," Guiles said. "The point is to hear what you all have to say and then relay that information to the council."
Many at the meeting, like Jackie Youngs, told Guiles they wanted to see businesses open and that not having them open was only hurting the town.
"I see no reason why the city of Reed City and the County of Osceola doesn't get on the bandwagon," Youngs said. "This is ridiculous. (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) is killing these little towns."
Heather Hammar, owner of Blown Away Salon in Reed City, spoke up to inform people that it is not just as simple as opening up shop.
"I need more than one person to give me a plan as to how I am to open my shop back up," she said. "Gretchen Whitmer is not the only person I have to get information from. I have to hear what the board of cosmetology has to say on the issue too. They are the ones who I have my license through. They are the ones that inspect my shop."
Hammar also told those present at the meeting that when she can finally open up she will be requiring customers to wear masks.
"We want to serve our customers but we want to do it safely," Hammar said. "I think the governor is doing all this to keep us safe and it is important that we are safe."
Hearing what others had to say on the matter, Guiles did inform those present that it was not entirely in the city's best interest to just open back up.
"Personally, again, I cannot speak for the whole council or for the whole city, personally I feel we have some options," he said. "We cannot, according to the rule of law, we cannot say you guys can open your businesses and such because we will be liable for anything that may happen. Our attorney has advised us of that."
As an option, Guiles said that with the concerns brought to him on Wednesday the local government can bring it to the attention of the legislature.
After hearing what people had to say on the matter of opening Reed City back up, Guiles said he would be bringing this to the city council's attention.
Guiles also said he is considering holding another meeting in the future with more notice than just a few days to allow the word to spread a little more.
"Though not the largest turnout, I think those that were here were interested in doing something like this again," he said.
Another date has not been determined.
