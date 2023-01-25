Reed City receives $26 million in funding to improve city water systems

A portion of the sewage-transporting trestle bridge that’s suspended over the Hersey River in Reed City. With the help of several million dollars in state grant funding, City Manager Rich Saladin said the bridge will be removed completely, which allows for cleaner drinking water and better protection of the Muskegon Watershed.

