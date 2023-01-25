Reed City receives $26 million in funding to improve city water systems

REED CITY — With a freshly-awarded $26 million of state funding in hand, the city of Reed City is making moves to improve its local water system.
Close to $12 million in funding will be allocated for the replacement of a city water main, 120 lead pipes, a sewage transport bridge and a water supply well, as well as the dismantling and removal of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Approximately $14 million is being put toward rebuilding the plant, which City Manager Rich Saladin said has been in desperate need of an update for several years.
Total funding was awarded through several state grant programs, including the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, and a general Water Related Infrastructure grant.
Saladin said the wastewater treatment plant replacement project will be implemented in two phases, starting with demolition of the plant on the south side of the Hersey River at the end of Lincoln Avenue, and the removal of a trestle bridge that’s currently used to carry sewage from the east end of town into the plant.
Because the bridge is suspended over the Hersey River, Saladin said its removal is not only crucial for more efficient water transport, but also for protection of the Muskegon River watershed.
Phase two of the project involves construction of new pump stations leading up to the facility along Commerce Drive and making the switch from chemical water treatment to ultraviolet radiation. Saladin said the use of ultraviolet light to treat water is much less expensive and more environmentally conscious.
Making water system improvements was a priority for Saladin from the moment he took over as city manager in September 2021, when project planning and engineering was just starting to take shape. When it comes to implementing large-scale projects, Saladin knows cost is always an obstacle for small communities like Reed City, and his primary concern in the planning phase was eliminating burden for residents.
“The question is, where does the money come from, without raising rates?” he said. “We’ve got to get this done, and we know what needs to be done, but then all of a sudden, that can totally affect people’s budgets and household budgets, and we didn’t want to do that.”
Saladin expects the city’s well and water main replacement projects — in addition to reconstruction of the wastewater treatment plant — to provide a benefit for both residents and business owners. Consistent access to clean water is necessary for the function of local industry, which Saladin said was demonstrated to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during her visit to Yoplait last year.
An eight-inch stretch of water main will be replaced with a new 12-inch main on Todd Avenue and Chestnut Street. Saladin said this improvement is designed to boost water flow, meaning an increase in water availability for nearby fire departments.
Lead service line replacement has been well underway since being mandated by the state a few years back, but Saladin said the additional funding will allow the city to do the work in-house with its own crew.
The reality hasn’t quite set in for Saladin that each of these projects are almost completely covered by grant funding alone. When he and his staff initially crunched the numbers, they knew it was going to take time and investment to achieve their goal of an overall improvement to city water. But after a lot of lobbying and application filing, Saladin said they’re making it happen.
Bidding for the wastewater treatment plant project is slated to begin in early spring, pending final approval of the Water Related Infrastructure grant process. Saladin said project completion should take about two years, and there will be no disruption to service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.