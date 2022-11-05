REED CITY — In a community dubbed the crossroads of Michigan trails, there can never be too many trees. After losing more than 100 of them in a major storm last year, Reed City is working to replant.
With $3,935 in funding from a grant sponsored by the DTE Foundation, and facilitated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and ReLeaf Michigan, the city of Reed City will be adding several trees to its parks, trails and boulevards.
The city had already received some cash donations from Cargill Corporation and the Osceola County Community Foundation, which were put toward a community match for the DTE grant.
After experiencing a severe storm in September 2021, City Manager Rich Saladin said Reed City lost many of the trees lining its streets and waterways. The trees purchased with local and state dollars will replace some of what was lost.
Saladin said planting will begin in spring of 2023, likely alongside the city’s annual clean up event, Refresh Reed City.
“This will just be a much more specific project to get some people involved with planting trees, so (we’re) looking forward to that too,” he said. “(We’re) blessed to be able to replenish some of the canopy that we lost due to that storm.”
Saladin added that the city is also home to many aging trees and those that are newly planted will ensure continued maintenance of the local ecosystem. The city will be working closely with the Muskegon River Watershed Authority to select which varieties of Michigan trees should be planted to best restore the riverbank.
The tree planting funds have been awarded to the city alongside other recent state funding to replace an aging sewage line-supporting trestle bridge that runs across the Hersey River. In tandem, Saladin said these upcoming projects will help to protect the watershed the city resides in.
“We have a lot of responsibility to make sure that stays a safe and clean area,” he said. “And restoring the riverbanks, so there’s not as much erosion, and making sure clean water is taken out and put into that river.”
