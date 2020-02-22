Reed City receives title of Trail Town from DNR

REED CITY — Reed City has always considered itself a trail town and a crossroads community. Now, it is officially recognized as a Pure Michigan Trail Town by the state.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that it had added three communities, including Reed City, and three trails had joined the small Pure Michigan Trail and Trail Town Designation Program. Cheboygan and Orion Township were also inducted as a trail town.
"We are talking about a community that has a history of knowing just how important the trails are," Reed City Manager Ron Howell said. "We have always called ourselves the crossroads and a trail town. Now it is official."
Reed City applied for the program in the fall, Howell said. The city received the award on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Prior to the announcement, only four other communities held the title of being a Pure Michigan Trail Town; the cities of Charlevoix, Houghton, South Haven and the Village of Newberry.
The trails and towns receiving Pure Michigan designation are among the elite Michigan trail experiences, promote healthy lifestyles, conserve the natural and cultural resources in the area, display iconic signage, increase awareness of trails for tourism and provide a catalyst for economic activity in their communities, the DNR said in a press release.
Those with the Pure Michigan designation are identified as vibrant places where trail-based tourism meets the needs of both trail users and town residents. A Pure Michigan Trail Town is a destination along a Pure Michigan Trail where users can venture off the trail to enjoy the scenery and the nearby community’s character, heritage and charm.
“Michigan is known for having thousands of miles of hiking, biking and kayaking trails, but the trails and communities that receive this designation are truly outstanding and embody what Pure Michigan is all about,‘ Vice President of Travel Michigan David Lorenz said.
In receiving the title, Reed City will now be incorporated into Pure Michigan maps and marketing material and the city will receive signage with Prue Michigan branding to be placed in appropriate locations.
For the community, this means finally getting recognition for what it has always marketed itself as.
"This represents many, many years of the community knowing we are a trail town," Howell said. "And, it is nice that we are now being recognized. (...) We are the Crossroads. North, South, East, West, you meet in Reed City."
