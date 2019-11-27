Reed City's Evergreen Festival to kick off the holiday season, light up the downtown

REED CITY — Reed City will be filled with Christmas cheer this weekend as the Evergreen Festival starts the day after Thanksgiving.
Reed City kicks off the celebration with a new lighted parade down Upton Street at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Downtown businesses have also been asked to participate in adding decorations, Reed City Chamber of Commerce Director Kim O’Neil said.
“This year we will be asking businesses to decorate their storefronts with a Christmas theme,‘ she said. “When people are watching the parade, we want to really feel like Christmas time.‘
As the parade lights up Upton, it will lead parade-goers down to the Reed City Depot, where more Christmas festivities will take place.
Once all the floats arrive at the Depot, there will be a tree lighting ceremony to officially mark the start of the holiday season. After the tree lighting, kids will be able to take their pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and sip on hot cocoa and have Christmas cookies.
If anyone missed the festivities Friday night, the holiday fun will continue on Saturday, Nov. 30 with more pictures with Santa at the Depot from 1 to 3 p.m. and cookie decorating.
Reed City High School will host the annual craft show Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
But whether people come out to see Santa and the parade or get some Christmas shopping done, O’Neil said it is all about getting people downtown and getting in the spirit of Christmas.
“This brings families together across generations,‘ she said. “It is a good time for anyone involved.‘
Also happening this weekend to get you in the holiday spirit:
Friday, Nov. 29
• Christmas in the Park
Cadillac
Cadillac Commons
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
• Christmas Kick-off in Marion
Marion
A “Celebration of Life and Love‘ at the Eagles and Veterans Memorial Park in Marion, this event features children’s activities, caroling, sleigh/wagon rides, Santa, tree-lighting and more.
4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
• Small Business Saturday
Cadillac
Keep your Christmas dollars local by shopping in downtown Cadillac Saturday. There’ll be “an open house atmosphere‘ and festivities as you shop in locally-owned stores.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
• McBain PTO Craft Show
McBain
McBain Rural Agricultural School hosts their PTO’s craft show at 226 North Grace Street.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
• Lighting by the Lake Celebration in Lake City
3 to 6:30 p.m.
The holidays are quickly approaching and there is perhaps no better way to embrace them than by attending a tree lighting ceremony with outdoor caroling. This year’s lighting is full of new and exciting activities and events including crafts, cookies, games, music and more. A visit with Santa and Ms. Claus and other photo opportunities will be available. Fire Truck Parade starts at dusk and travels through town with special guests including Santa with a bag of gifts for good boys and girls.
Ongoing: Saturday, Nov. 29 to Sat. Dec. 22
Santa Experience at Pahl’s Country Store
Buckley
“Take a hayride into the forest where Santa awaits in his cozy little cabin,‘ Pahl’s Country Store invites. Per-person admission is $8, though there is a family rate available. Fridays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays noon to 7 p.m. Pahl’s Country Store is at 11168 North M-37, Buckley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.