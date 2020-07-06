Reed City School board chooses new superintendent

REED CITY — After completing a second round of interviews and another day of discussion, the Reed City Area Public School Board of Education has chosen a new superintendent.
Upon listening to the three finalists on Wednesday, June 24, and a special meeting on Friday, June 26, the board voted to hire Michael Sweet as the RCAPS superintendent.
Since November of 2019 when former superintendent Myra Munroe resigned from her position, Dean McGuire has been acting as the district’s interim superintendent. He is planning on retiring once a new superintendent is hired.
A total of 21 applicants sent in resumes for the open position and from that pool the hiring board selected six candidates to interview and two alternates.
Of those six who originally interviewed, the board voted to move forward with Travis Walker, Sweet, and Steven Skalka.
Coming into the second round with 12 years of superintendent experience, Skalka’s knowledge of the educational world put him ahead of the others for members like Paul Lewis.
“We are going into a year where we could really use someone with his experience,‘ Lewis said.
Following Skalka was someone who the board believed wanted to be a part of the community and was excited to come to Reed City.
“Mr. Sweet wasn’t just looking to come to Michigan,‘ board member Christine Mund said. “He was excited to come to Reed City. When I was looking at the original 21 candidates, I was looking for the person who wanted to stay in our community. We need someone who is going to stick here. We need the right person for here.‘
Walker, who had the least experience of the three, was deemed the next McGuire by board member Derrick Bookwalter.
“If we are looking at what teachers said, they want the next Dean McGuire and I think we may have just seen him,‘ Bookwalter said. “(...) I just can’t help feeling like we are missing out on a diamond in the rough.‘
Overall, the board believed they had three great options to chose from but voted to make Sweet the next superintendent in a four for Sweet and two for Walker vote.
“I am excited and ready to go,‘ Sweet said after being offered the position.
Sweet officially started on July 1 with a two-year contract and a starting salary of $110,000.
