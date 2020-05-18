REED CITY — The Reed City School Board of Education will be meeting for the first time since the state shut down in March.
On Monday, May 18 the Reed City School Board will be holding a virtual meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. with a work session starting at 6;30 p.m.
The board did meet on April 30 but it was only a 10-minute long special meeting to approve the 2020-2021 budget.
At the Monday work session meeting, the board will discuss the minutes from the special meeting and the Mecosta Osceola Intermediate School District budget.
At the 7 p.m. meeting, the board will be making decisions based on discussions during the work session meeting and Interim Superintendent Dean McGuire will be reporting on some budget updates during his report.
