REED CITY — Every year Reed City School District hosts a lunch for teachers and staff during teacher appreciation week in May.
But this year required the schools to get a little more creative amid the Stay Home order.
"This year with all the craziness, making sure students had access to school work, distributing and collecting packets and delivering food, we have probably been planning for the last two weeks on how to say thanks to our staff and teachers," Interim Superintendent Dean McGuire said.
Teacher appreciation week takes place from May 4 to May 9 and National Teacher Day was May 5.
To say thank you for all the work teachers and staff members have put in during the coronavirus pandemic, McGuire said the schools decided to keep with the tradition of providing lunch but still take the necessary steps to keep everyone involved safe.
And with all the work the teachers and staff are putting in to make sure students are getting the best education possible while schools are closed, Reed City Middle School Interim Principal Danielle Breedlove said that it made recognition all the more important this year.
"(Teachers and staff) always go above and beyond every day to do what is best for our kids," Breedlove said. "(...) They're working have and we wanted to recognize them."
The lunch included steak, chicken, corn on the cob and rolls all grilled by the principals of Reed City High School, Middle School and GT Norman Elementary and other volunteer staff.
"It was great to have a meal prepared by our administration," Title Reading teacher Tracy Hansen said. "They are dealing with the same stresses we are, especially worrying about our students and school family, but yet took the time to provide something really special for us."
And while it was nice to be able to show appreciation for the faculty and staff, McGuire said the best part was just being able to see his colleagues' faces in person.
"It was just nice to see everyone again and say hi," he said.
