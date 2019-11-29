Reed City School District superintendent resigns

REED CITY — After only two years of serving as Reed City School District's superintendent, Myra Munroe has resigned.
This decision comes after a special school board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Munroe has been was on paid administrative leave since Thursday, Nov. 21 and was expected to return to the office on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Munroe is the third superintendent the school has had over the last 15 years and is the first of those three to resign from the position. The other two, Steven Westhoff who served the district for nine years and Tim Webster who served for four years as superintendent, retired from their positions.
But the loss does not come with heavy hearts, Reed City School employee Dave Scharlow said.
"We had a staff meeting this morning and I would say around 90% of the staff came in to see what was going on," he said. "(...) People are smiling. It is a big sigh of relief."
Since Munroe started in 2017, more than 33 employees have resigned or retired early and eight out of 11 coaches have left the school district.
"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to see what is going on," Reed City resident and former school district parent Debbie Todd said.
Middle School Principle Dean McGuire, who was set to retire in December, will be serving as interim superintendent until the board can replace Munroe.
"He has been with the schools for around 25 years," Scharlow said. "So this is a very positive thing."
Todd believes McGuire's early retirement announcement was "the straw that broke the camel's back."
"Last week Dean announced his retirement and it all rolled downhill from there," she said.
When asked why Munroe resigned, Reed City Board of Education President Kim Johnson said: "The board has decided to go in a different direction in leadership."
Johnson declined to comment any further.
Todd said she hopes the bvoard will explain what happened.
"I hope that as time goes on and everything settles that the board will be transparent with everyone," she said.
In a Reed City Area Public Schools Facebook post, McGuire wrote he and the district's staff will continue to work together during the transition.
"The Board of Education appointed me as the interim superintendent at RCAPS," he wrote. "During this transition time, all members of our school family will continue to work together to do what is best for our kids."
