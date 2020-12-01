REED CITY — Reed City Area Public Schools has temporarily suspended in-person learning district-wide until after the upcoming holiday break due to recent positive cases of COVID-19.
While districts across the state and Cadillac returned to classes Monday following the long Thanksgiving break, Reed City middle and elementary school students had an extra day off. Both buildings were closed Monday after the district found out about two positive cases of COVID-19, one in the middle school and one in the elementary.
RCAPS Superintendent Michael Sweet said he received the first phone call around noon on Sunday about the positive case in the elementary. It was at that time it was decided to close the school on Monday because they would need time to do contact tracing Monday.
It wasn't until Sunday evening, however, that Sweet said he received the call regarding the positive case within the middle school.
"(Monday) we did all the contact tracing and 100 plus people were in contact with the individuals. It includes about 12 employees," he said. "After talking with the health department and county emergency management, we decided to suspend all in-person learning through the holiday break. We will return to in-person learning starting Jan. 4."
High school students were already 100% virtual after the Nov. 15 announcement by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer regarding the three-week pause as part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That pause is supposed to expire after Dec. 8.
Although the district-wide in-person learning is suspended until after the first of the year, Sweet said the RCAPS will continue to provide meals, follow students' individualized education programs and provide transportation to students with connectivity issues to utilize the district's internet.
Sweet said high school students will continue as they have with their virtual learning while students in grades 3-8 will begin virtual learning beginning Tuesday. Kindergarten through second-grade students will not begin virtual classes until Thursday as the district will be getting devices for those students on Tuesday.
Although the district was prepared for this switch to fully virtual, Sweet said it wasn't a decision staff took lightly.
"We are aware of the problems this cause for parents and we fervently believe being in school is the best place for children to learn," Sweet said of the temporary switch to virtual. "We were prepared for it so when we were confronted with a rising number of cases and suspicion we might have more it was the prudent thing to do."
Sweet said if a parent has questions they should start with contacting their child's building principal. The district also is asking families to continue to monitor their children for symptoms that are new, different, or worse from the baseline of any chronic illness.
