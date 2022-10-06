Reed City schools named an official Tree Campus

REED CITY — Reed City Area Public Schools has been designated an official Tree Campus by the Arbor Day Foundation.
The district was recently awarded a certificate by the foundation that recognizes its commitment to protecting natural resources through various environmental projects.
Superintendent Michael Sweet said the district has ownership of four separate properties, all of which were used for activities like tree planting, harvesting and forest preservation education. Sweet said the district was also recognized due to its 200-plus acres of forest properties that have active stewardship plans.
“We want to keep the future stewards of the forests in Osceola County informed, educated, understanding how forest products have an important part in our economy,” he said. “And also how we can take care of them and value them so that they’re there for the next generation as well.”
Through several tree planting activities, Reed City students were able to learn about the importance of trees to local industry and to the environment. Several local entities, including Sky Guys Tree Service, participated in the planting to help students understand that when trees are used for industry purposes, they need to be replaced and cared for to maintain forest supply.
Sweet said the Tree Campus certification is a point of pride for Reed City schools, and he’s hoping that the district’s continued focus on forestry will generate interest in its students.
Having been named the Crossroads of Michigan, the Reed City community has built a legacy of being a recreation hot spot in the state, and protection of natural resources is a key part of that mission, Sweet said.
Many district students come from families who reside on properties that contain some acreage of forest, so Sweet felt it was logical that they receive an education about trees. Covering the topic of forestry also presents the opportunity to incorporate multiple areas of study into environmentally-focused activities.
“I hope that there’s some curiosity and some wonder that comes out of it,” Sweet said. “So that when we start talking about different things in social studies, or different pieces in science, or even in mathematics, that there’s a calculation about why we’re planting as much acreage as we are, why we’re picking a particular crop to plant, why we’re making those sorts of decisions.”
Moving forward, Sweet said Reed City schools are very well poised to continue supporting tree-focused activities, because most of its property contains mature forest, meaning both students and community members can watch the district go through the different phases of growing and harvesting right on site.
“We’re hoping that by engaging kids in it, they see it,” Sweet said. “And as they become landowners, that stewardship mentality continues to be prevalent in how they interact and care for the forest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.